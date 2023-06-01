News

"David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars" als "50th Anniversary Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Gold Vinyl-LP

Parlophone veröffentlicht David Bowies "Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Soundtrack" im August als neue "50th Anniversary Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD und LP.

Der letzte Auftritt von David Bowie als "Ziggy Stardust" vom 3. Juli 1973 im Londoner Hammersmith Odeon wurde von Regisseur DA Pennebaker aufgezeichnet und erscheint mit bislang unveröffentlichtem Material in kompletter Länge mit 102 Minuten Laufzeit und einem 5.1-Mix von Produzent Tony Visconti auf Blu-ray Disc.

Das Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set enthält neben dem Film die Musik auf zwei CDs. Der Soundtrack wird auch einzeln als Doppel-CD sowie als "Gold Vinyl" Doppel-LP veröffentlicht.

Der Verkaufsstart der neuen 50th Anniversary Edition von "Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture Soundtrack" ist für den 11.08.2023 geplant.

Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD

Blu-ray Disc

1/ Opening Credits/Introduction

2/ Hang On To Yourself

3/ Ziggy Stardust

4/ Watch That Man

5/ Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

6/ All The Young Dudes

7/ Oh! You Pretty Things

8/ Moonage Daydream

9/ Changes

10/Space Oddity

11/My Death

12/Cracked Actor

13/Time

14/Width Of A Circle

15/Band Introduction

16/Let’s Spend The Night Together

17/Suffragette City

18/White Light White Heat

19/Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

20/ Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

21/Farewell Speech

22/Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

23/End Credits

CD 1

1/ Part 1 Introduction (Incorporating: Beethoven Ninth Symphony (Arranged and Performed by Wendy Carlos)

2/ Hang On To Yourself

3/ Ziggy Stardust

4/ Watch That Man

5/ Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

6/ All The Young Dudes

7/ Oh! You Pretty Things

8/ Moonage Daydream

9/ Changes

10/Space Oddity

11/My Death

CD 2

1/ Part 2 Introduction (Incorporating: The William Tell Overture by Rossini) (Arranged and Performed by Wendy Carlos)

2/ Cracked Actor

3/ Time

4/ The Width Of A Circle

5/ Let’s Spend The Night Together

6/ Suffragette City

7/ White Light/White Heat

8/ Medley: The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (feat. Jeff Beck)

9/ Round And Round (feat. Jeff Beck)

10/Farewell Speech

11/Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Finale: Pomp and Circumstance by Edward Elgar)

