"Boogie Nights" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

Warner veröffentlicht Paul Thomas Andersons "Boogie Nights" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Comedy-Drama über die Porno-Industrie der 1970er Jahre mit Burt Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle und Heather Graham erscheint am 15.12.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Als Bonus-Material sind Audiokommentare, Q&As, geschnittene Szenen und Musikvideos geplant.

Paul Thomas Andersons neuester Film "One Battle After Another" erscheint voraussichtlich am 23.12.2025 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

