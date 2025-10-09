News
"Boogie Nights" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
09.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht Paul Thomas Andersons "Boogie Nights" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Das Comedy-Drama über die Porno-Industrie der 1970er Jahre mit Burt Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle und Heather Graham erscheint am 15.12.2025 als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Als Bonus-Material sind Audiokommentare, Q&As, geschnittene Szenen und Musikvideos geplant.
- Boogie Nights - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Boogie Nights - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Boogie Nights - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Paul Thomas Andersons neuester Film "One Battle After Another" erscheint voraussichtlich am 23.12.2025 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- One Battle After Another - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- One Battle After Another - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.