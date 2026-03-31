"Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc
Sony Music veröffentlicht "Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Jubiläumskonzert vom 28.03.2024 erscheint mit 5.1-Ton in kompletter Länge und zahlreichen Highlights aus der Musiker-Karriere von Billy Joel. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 29.05.2026 geplant.
- Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting:
1. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)
2. My Life
3. Vienna
4. The Downeaster ‘Alexa’*
5. An Innocent Man
6. The Longest Time*
7. Turn The Lights Back On
8. Big Man On Mulberry Street (featuring Sting)
9. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (featuring Sting)*
10. Movin’ Out (Anthony's Song)
11. Half A Mile Away*
12. The Entertainer*
13. Don't Ask Me Why*
14. Allentown*
15. New York State Of Mind
16. Only The Good Die Young
17. Medley: The River of Dreams / River Deep - Mountain High
18. Nessun Dorma*
19. Scenes From An Italian Restaurant
20. Piano Man
21. We Didn’t Start The Fire*
22. Uptown Girl*
23. It's Still Rock And Roll to Me
24. Big Shot*
25. Medley: You May Be Right / Rock And Roll
*Unseen performances, not included in the original 2024 broadcast
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