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"Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

Sony Music veröffentlicht "Billy Joel: The 100th: Live at Madison Square Garden" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Jubiläumskonzert vom 28.03.2024 erscheint mit 5.1-Ton in kompletter Länge und zahlreichen Highlights aus der Musiker-Karriere von Billy Joel. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 29.05.2026 geplant.

Tracklisting:

1. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)

2. My Life

3. Vienna

4. The Downeaster ‘Alexa’*

5. An Innocent Man

6. The Longest Time*

7. Turn The Lights Back On

8. Big Man On Mulberry Street (featuring Sting)

9. Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (featuring Sting)*

10. Movin’ Out (Anthony's Song)

11. Half A Mile Away*

12. The Entertainer*

13. Don't Ask Me Why*

14. Allentown*

15. New York State Of Mind

16. Only The Good Die Young

17. Medley: The River of Dreams / River Deep - Mountain High

18. Nessun Dorma*

19. Scenes From An Italian Restaurant

20. Piano Man

21. We Didn’t Start The Fire*

22. Uptown Girl*

23. It's Still Rock And Roll to Me

24. Big Shot*

25. Medley: You May Be Right / Rock And Roll

*Unseen performances, not included in the original 2024 broadcast

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