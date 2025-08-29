News

"Ame & Yuki - Die Wolfskinder" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Ame & Yuki - Die Wolfskinder" (Ôkami kodomo no Ame to Yuki) auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Anime-Film von Mamoru Hosoda aus dem Jahr 2012 erscheint am 20.11.2025 mit deutschem und japanischem DTS HD A 5.1-Ton als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und einfache Blu-ray Disc.

