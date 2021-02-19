News

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" erscheint weltweit am 18.03.

Zack Snyder hat via Twitter den weltweiten Start von "Zack Snyder's Justice League" für den 18.03.2021 angekündigt:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available worldwide in all markets on the same day as in the U.S. on March 18 via on-demand, digital download, linear, or streaming. Platform availability will depend on each territory (with the exception of China, France, and Japan, where the release dates are TBD). Additional details for specific markets will be shared soon.

Während bislang die Veröffentlichung nur für den Streaming-Dienst HBO Max vorgesehen war, erfolgt diese jetzt außerhalb der USA in digitaler Form auch auf anderen Plattformen. Konkrete Informationen zum Start in Deutschland liegen noch nicht vor. Zumindest in den USA wird der "Justice League - Snyder Cut" ab dem 18.03.2021 vorerst exklusiv bei HBO Max zu sehen sein.