"Yes: Talk" als "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP

Cherry Red hat "Yes: Talk" als neue "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP veröffentlicht. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1994 wurde von Andy Pearce remastert und wird neben der einfachen CD als "Expanded Edition" 4 CD-Set mit zusätzlichen Bonus-Tracks und einem bisland unveröffentlichten Konzert in New York angeboten. Die Doppel-LP wird als "White Vinyl"-Edition im Gatefold Cover präsentiert.

Im Unterschied zu den bei Rhino veröffentlichten Yes-Alben wie "Fragile" (ab 28.06.) gibt es von "Talk" keine Blu-ray Disc-Edition mit Dolby Atmos-Mix. Zuletzt erschien im Mai "90125" als SACD und 45 RPM Doppel-LP von Analogue Productions.

Tracklisting Expanded Edition

DISC ONE: Talk

The Calling I Am Waiting Real Love State Of Play Walls Where Will You Be Endless Dream Silent Spring (Instrumental) Talk Endless Dream

DISC TWO: Bonus Tracks

The Calling - Special Version The Calling - Single Edit The Calling - Radio Edit Untitled - Rabin Instrumental Endless Dream - Demo Where Will You Be - Instrumental Walls - Instrumental Endless Dream (Excerpt) - Instrumental

DISC THREE: Live - Canandigua - New York - 19/06/1994

I Am Waiting The Calling Rhythm Of Love Hearts Real Love Changes Heart Of the Sunrise Roundabout

DISC FOUR: Live - Canandigua - New York - 19/06/1994

Cinema City Of Love Make It Easy Owner Of a Lonely Heart Rabin Piano Solo / And You And I Where Will You Be? I've Seen All Good People Walls Endless Dream

