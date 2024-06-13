News

"Yes: Talk" als "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP

14.06.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Cherry Red hat "Yes: Talk" als neue "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP veröffentlicht. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1994 wurde von Andy Pearce remastert und wird neben der einfachen CD als "Expanded Edition" 4 CD-Set mit zusätzlichen Bonus-Tracks und einem bisland unveröffentlichten Konzert in New York angeboten. Die Doppel-LP wird als "White Vinyl"-Edition im Gatefold Cover präsentiert.

Im Unterschied zu den bei Rhino veröffentlichten Yes-Alben wie "Fragile" (ab 28.06.) gibt es von "Talk" keine Blu-ray Disc-Edition mit Dolby Atmos-Mix. Zuletzt erschien im Mai "90125" als SACD und 45 RPM Doppel-LP von Analogue Productions.

Tracklisting Expanded Edition

DISC ONE: Talk

  1. The Calling
  2. I Am Waiting
  3. Real Love
  4. State Of Play
  5. Walls
  6. Where Will You Be
  7. Endless Dream
  8. Silent Spring (Instrumental)
  9. Talk
  10. Endless Dream

DISC TWO: Bonus Tracks

Anzeige

  1. The Calling - Special Version
  2. The Calling - Single Edit
  3. The Calling - Radio Edit
  4. Untitled - Rabin Instrumental
  5. Endless Dream - Demo
  6. Where Will You Be - Instrumental
  7. Walls - Instrumental
  8. Endless Dream (Excerpt) - Instrumental

DISC THREE: Live - Canandigua - New York - 19/06/1994

  1. I Am Waiting
  2. The Calling
  3. Rhythm Of Love
  4. Hearts
  5. Real Love
  6. Changes
  7. Heart Of the Sunrise
  8. Roundabout

DISC FOUR: Live - Canandigua - New York - 19/06/1994

  1. Cinema
  2. City Of Love
  3. Make It Easy
  4. Owner Of a Lonely Heart
  5. Rabin Piano Solo / And You And I
  6. Where Will You Be?
  7. I've Seen All Good People
  8. Walls
  9. Endless Dream

ebenfalls erhältlich:

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager aufrufen
  ZURÜCK