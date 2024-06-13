"Yes: Talk" als "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & Vinyl LP
Cherry Red hat "Yes: Talk" als neue "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD & LP veröffentlicht. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1994 wurde von Andy Pearce remastert und wird neben der einfachen CD als "Expanded Edition" 4 CD-Set mit zusätzlichen Bonus-Tracks und einem bisland unveröffentlichten Konzert in New York angeboten. Die Doppel-LP wird als "White Vinyl"-Edition im Gatefold Cover präsentiert.
Im Unterschied zu den bei Rhino veröffentlichten Yes-Alben wie "Fragile" (ab 28.06.) gibt es von "Talk" keine Blu-ray Disc-Edition mit Dolby Atmos-Mix. Zuletzt erschien im Mai "90125" als SACD und 45 RPM Doppel-LP von Analogue Productions.
Tracklisting Expanded Edition
DISC ONE: Talk
- The Calling
- I Am Waiting
- Real Love
- State Of Play
- Walls
- Where Will You Be
- Endless Dream
- Silent Spring (Instrumental)
- Talk
- Endless Dream
DISC TWO: Bonus Tracks
- The Calling - Special Version
- The Calling - Single Edit
- The Calling - Radio Edit
- Untitled - Rabin Instrumental
- Endless Dream - Demo
- Where Will You Be - Instrumental
- Walls - Instrumental
- Endless Dream (Excerpt) - Instrumental
DISC THREE: Live - Canandigua - New York - 19/06/1994
- I Am Waiting
- The Calling
- Rhythm Of Love
- Hearts
- Real Love
- Changes
- Heart Of the Sunrise
- Roundabout
DISC FOUR: Live - Canandigua - New York - 19/06/1994
- Cinema
- City Of Love
- Make It Easy
- Owner Of a Lonely Heart
- Rabin Piano Solo / And You And I
- Where Will You Be?
- I've Seen All Good People
- Walls
- Endless Dream
