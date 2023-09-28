News

"Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Set

Warner Music veröffentlicht im November "Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll" als CD & LP-Boxset. Die chronologische Sammlung mit allen Singles von "Whole Lotta Love" (1975) bis hin zum Kygo-Remix von "What's Love Got to Do With It" (2020) erscheint als 3 CD und 5 LP-Set sowie als einfache Vinyl-Version mit 12 Titeln.

Die Compilation enthält ein "Rework" des Songs "Something Beautiful Remains" aus dem Jahr 1996 unter dem neuen Titel "Something Beautiful" welches von Tina Turners Produzenten Terry Britten nach ihrem Tod in diesem Jahr angertigt wurde. Alle CD und LP-Varianten enthalten außerdem ein Vorwort von Bryan Adams.

Der Verkaufsstart von "Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll" ist für den 24.11.2023 geplant.

Tracklisting

"Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll" 3 CD

CD1

1. Whole Lotta Love

2. Acid Queen

3. Root, Toot Undisputable Rock ‘n’ Roller

4. Viva La Money

5. Sometimes When We Touch

6. Music Keeps Me Dancin’

7. Let’s Stay Together

8. Help

9. What’s Love Got To Do With It

10. Better Be Good To Me

11. Private Dancer

12. I Can’t Stand The Rain

13. Show Some Respect

14. We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

15. One Of The Living

16. It’s Only Love (with Bryan Adams)

17. Typical Male

18. Two People

19. What You Get Is What You See

20. Girls

CD2

1. Break Every Rule

2. Paradise Is Here

3. Afterglow

4. Tearing Us Apart (with Eric Clapton)

5. Addicted to Love (Live in Europe)

6. A Change is Gonna Come (Live in Europe)

7. Tonight (with David Bowie) (Live in Europe)

8. River Deep, Mountain High (Live in Europe)

9. The Best (Edit)

10. Steamy Windows

11. I Don’t Wanna Lose You

12. Look Me In The Heart

13. Foreign Affair

14. Be Tender With Me Baby

15. It Takes Two (with Rod Stewart)

16. Nutbush City Limits (The 90’s Version)

17. Love Thing

18. Way Of The World

CD3

1. I Want You Near Me

2. I Don’t Wanna Fight

3. Disco Inferno

4. Why Must We Wait Until Tonight?

5. Proud Mary

6. Goldeneye

7. Whatever You Want

8. On Silent Wings

9. Missing You

10. In Your Wildest Dreams (with Barry White)

11. Cose della Vita (with Eros Ramazzotti)

12. When The Heartache Is Over

13. Whatever You Need

14. Open Arms

15. Teach Me Again (with Elisa)

16. What’s Love Got to Do With It (Kygo remix)

17. Something Beautiful (2023 Version)

"Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll" 5 LP

Side 1

Whole Lotta Love (1975)

Acid Queen (1976)

Root, Toot Undisputable Rock’n Roller (1978)

Viva La Money (1978)

Sometimes When We Touch (1979)

Music Keeps Me Dancin’ (1979)

Side 2

Let’s Stay Together (1983)

Help (Edit) (1984)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1984)

Better Be Good To Me (1984)

Private Dancer (1984)

I Can’t Stand The Rain (1985)

Side 3

Show Some Respect (1985)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (1985)

One Of The Living (1985)

It’s Only Love (with Bryan Adams) (1985)

Typical Male (1986)

Two People (1986)

Side 4

What You Get Is What You See (1987)

Girls (1987)

Break Every Rule (1987)

Paradise Is Here (1987)

Afterglow (1987)

Side 5

Tearing Us Apart (with Eric Clapton)

Addicted to Love (Live in Europe) (1988)

A Change is Gonna Come (Live in Europe) (1988)

Tonight (with David Bowie) (Live in Europe) (1988)

River Deep, Mountain High (Live in Europe) (1988)

Side 6

The Best (Edit) (1989)

Steamy Windows (1989)

I Don’t Wanna Lose You (1989)

Look Me In The Heart (1990)

Foreign Affair (Edit) (1990)

Side 7

Be Tender With Me Baby (1990)

It Takes Two (with Rod Stewart)

Nutbush City Limits (The 90’s Version) (1991)

Love Thing (1991)

Way Of The World (1991)

Side 8

I Want You Near Me (1992)

I Don’t Wanna Fight (1993)

Disco Inferno (1993)

Why Must We Wait Until Tonight? (1993)

Proud Mary (1993)

Side 9

Goldeneye (1995)

Whatever You Want (1996)

On Silent Wings (1996)

Missing You (1996)

In Your Wildest Dreams (with Barry White) (1996)

Cose della Vita (with Eros Ramazzotti)

Side 10

When The Heartache Is Over (1999)

Whatever You Need (2000)

Open Arms (2004)

Teach Me Again (with Elisa) (2017)

What’s Love Got to Do With It (Kygo remix) (2020)

Something Beautiful (2023 Version)

"Tina Turner: Queen Of Rock 'n' Roll" 1 LP

Side 1

What’s Love Got To Do With It

Let’s Stay Together

Private Dancer

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)

Nutbush City Limits (The 90s Version)

River Deep, Mountain High (Live in Europe)

Side 2

Steamy Windows

I Don’t Wanna Lose You

I Don’t Wanna Fight

When The Heartache Is Over

Proud Mary

The Best

