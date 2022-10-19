"Tina Turner - Break Every Rule" erscheint als "Deluxe Edition" auf CD/DVD und als remasterte LP
Warner Music veröffentlicht das Tina Turner-Album "Break Every Rule" aus dem Jahr 1986 im November in einer neuen "Deluxe Edition". Das remastere Album erscheint am 25.11.2022 als 3 CD/2 DVD-Set, als Doppel-CD und als Vinyl-Neuauflage.
Die 3CD/2DVD Deluxe-Edition enthält neben dem Album eine zweite CD mit B-Seiten, Remixen und Live-Performances. Die dritte CD und die erste DVD enthalten Tina Turners "Live In Rio '88" Guinness-Weltrekord-Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1988 in Rio de Janeiro. Auf der zweiten DVD sind alle "Break Every Rule" Promo-Videos sowie ein Konzert aus dem Camden Palace in London zu finden.
Die Doppel-CD besteht aus den ersten zwei CDs der "Deluxe Edition" und die Schallplatte enthält erstmals seit der ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung das remasterte "Break Every Rule" Original-Album.
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Deluxe Edition [CD/DVD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Remastered [Doppel-CD] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Remastered [LP] bei jpc.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Deluxe Edition [CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Remastered [Doppel-CD] bei Amazon.de
- Tina Turner - Break Every Rule - Remastered [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting "Tina Turner - Break Every Rule" CD/DVD-Set
CD 1 (Original Album)
- Typical Male 4:18 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten
- What You Get Is What You See 4:31 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten
- Two People 4:11 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten
- Till The Right Man Comes Along 4:11 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten
- Afterglow 4:30 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten
- Girl's 4:56 - Written by David Bowie, Erdal Kizilacay / Produced by Terry Britten
- Back Where You Started 4:27 - Written by Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance / Produced by Bryan Adams & Bob Clearmountain
- Break Every Rule 4:02 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeannette Obstoj / Produced by Rupert Hine
- Overnight Sensation 4:40 - Written by Mark Knopfler / Produced by Mark Knopfler & Neil Dorfsman
- Paradise Is Here 5:35 - Written by Paul Brady / Produced by Mark Knopfler & Neil Dorfsman
- I’ll Be Thunder 5:21 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeannette Obstoj / Produced by Rupert Hine
CD 2 (Remixes, B-Sides)
- Don't Turn Around 4:17 - Written by Diane Warren, Albert Hammond / Produced by Bryan Adams, Bob Clearmountain
- Havin' A Party 4:00 - Written by Sam Cooke / Produced by Martyn Ware
- Take Me To The River 4:02 - Written by Al Green / Produced by Martyn Ware
- Typical Male (12" Dance Mix) 7:17 - Remix: Terry Britten
- Two People (Dance Mix) 8:30 - Remix: Terry Britten
- What You Get Is What You See (Extended Dance Mix) 6:39 - Remix: Terry Britten
- The Tina Turner Montage Mix 8:54 - Tracks: I Can’t Stand The Rain, Two People, We Don’t Need Another Hero,What’s Love Got To Do With It, Typical Male, Let’s Stay Together / Mixed by Les "The Mixdoctor" Adams for DMC Productions
- Break Every Rule (Extended Dance Mix) 8:44 - Remix: Rupert Hine
- Afterglow (Vocal Dance Mix) 7:13 - Additional Production & Remix by Murray Elias and Justin Strauss for Postand Productions / Remix Engineer: Hugo Dwyer / Edited by Tuta Aquino / Additional Programming by Eric Kupper
- Paradise Is Here (Live) 7:35 - Recorded live in Dortmund, Germany / Produced by John Hudson
CD 3 / DVD 1 (Live In Rio '88)
- Addicted To Love (Live) 5:45 - Written by Robert Palmer
- I Can’t Stand The Rain (Live) 3:36 - Written by Ann Peebles, Don Bryant, Bernard Miller
- Typical Male (Live) 5:11 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- Better Be Good To Me (Live) 6:12 - Written by Holly Knight, Nick Chinn, Mike Chapman
- Private Dancer (Live) 7:10 - Written by Mark Knopfler
- We Don’t Need Another Hero (Live) 4:55 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (Live) 5:48
- Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- Help (Live) 4:57 - Written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney
- Let’s Stay Together (Live) 5:09 - Written by Al Green, Willie Mitchel, Al Jackson
- Proud Mary (Live) 7:31 - Written by John C. Fogerty
- What You Get Is What You See (Live) 4:33 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- Break Every Rule (Live) 5:32 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeanette Obstoj
- Paradise Is Here (Live) 6:07 - Written by Paul Brady
DVD 2 Camden Palace, London
- Afterglow 4:00 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- Intro: Max Headroom 0:28
- Back Where You Started (Live) 4:25 - Written by Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance
- Break Every Rule (Live) 4:25 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeanette Obstoj
- What You Get Is What You See (Live) 4:35 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- Overnight Sensation (Live) 4:10 - Written by Mark Knopfler
- A Change Is Gonna Come (Live) 7:05 - Written by Sam Cooke
- Two People (Live) 4:35 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle
- Addicted To Love (Live) 5:55 - Written by Robert Palmer
- In The Midnight Hour (Live) 3:35 - Written by Wilson Pickett, Steve Cropper
- 634-5789 (Live duet with Robert Cray) 3:10 - Written by Eddie Floyd, Steve Cropper
- Land Of 1.000 Dances (Live) 3:10 - Written by Chris Kenner
- Paradise Is Here 5:30 - Written by Paul Brady
-
Music Videos
- Typical Male 4:18 - Director: Brian Grant / Producer: Frank Hilton
- Two People 4:10 - Director: David Mallet / Producer: Jacqui Byford
- What You Get Is What You See 4:08 - Director: Peter Care / Producer: Alastair Bates
- Girl’s 4:41 - Director: / Producer:
- Break Every Rule 4:49 - Director: Andy Morahan / Producer: Luc Roeg
- Paradise Is Here 7:06 - Director: Andy Morahan
- Two People (Hollywood Version) 3:55 - Director: David Mallet / Producer: Jacqui Byford
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.