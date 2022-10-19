News

"Tina Turner - Break Every Rule" erscheint als "Deluxe Edition" auf CD/DVD und als remasterte LP

Warner Music veröffentlicht das Tina Turner-Album "Break Every Rule" aus dem Jahr 1986 im November in einer neuen "Deluxe Edition". Das remastere Album erscheint am 25.11.2022 als 3 CD/2 DVD-Set, als Doppel-CD und als Vinyl-Neuauflage.

Die 3CD/2DVD Deluxe-Edition enthält neben dem Album eine zweite CD mit B-Seiten, Remixen und Live-Performances. Die dritte CD und die erste DVD enthalten Tina Turners "Live In Rio '88" Guinness-Weltrekord-Live-Konzert aus dem Jahr 1988 in Rio de Janeiro. Auf der zweiten DVD sind alle "Break Every Rule" Promo-Videos sowie ein Konzert aus dem Camden Palace in London zu finden.

Die Doppel-CD besteht aus den ersten zwei CDs der "Deluxe Edition" und die Schallplatte enthält erstmals seit der ursprünglichen Veröffentlichung das remasterte "Break Every Rule" Original-Album.

Tracklisting "Tina Turner - Break Every Rule" CD/DVD-Set

CD 1 (Original Album)

Typical Male 4:18 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten

What You Get Is What You See 4:31 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten

Two People 4:11 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten

Till The Right Man Comes Along 4:11 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten

Afterglow 4:30 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle / Produced by Terry Britten

Girl's 4:56 - Written by David Bowie, Erdal Kizilacay / Produced by Terry Britten

Back Where You Started 4:27 - Written by Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance / Produced by Bryan Adams & Bob Clearmountain

Break Every Rule 4:02 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeannette Obstoj / Produced by Rupert Hine

Overnight Sensation 4:40 - Written by Mark Knopfler / Produced by Mark Knopfler & Neil Dorfsman

Paradise Is Here 5:35 - Written by Paul Brady / Produced by Mark Knopfler & Neil Dorfsman

I’ll Be Thunder 5:21 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeannette Obstoj / Produced by Rupert Hine

CD 2 (Remixes, B-Sides)

Don't Turn Around 4:17 - Written by Diane Warren, Albert Hammond / Produced by Bryan Adams, Bob Clearmountain

Havin' A Party 4:00 - Written by Sam Cooke / Produced by Martyn Ware

Take Me To The River 4:02 - Written by Al Green / Produced by Martyn Ware

Typical Male (12" Dance Mix) 7:17 - Remix: Terry Britten

Two People (Dance Mix) 8:30 - Remix: Terry Britten

What You Get Is What You See (Extended Dance Mix) 6:39 - Remix: Terry Britten

The Tina Turner Montage Mix 8:54 - Tracks: I Can’t Stand The Rain, Two People, We Don’t Need Another Hero,What’s Love Got To Do With It, Typical Male, Let’s Stay Together / Mixed by Les "The Mixdoctor" Adams for DMC Productions

Break Every Rule (Extended Dance Mix) 8:44 - Remix: Rupert Hine

Afterglow (Vocal Dance Mix) 7:13 - Additional Production & Remix by Murray Elias and Justin Strauss for Postand Productions / Remix Engineer: Hugo Dwyer / Edited by Tuta Aquino / Additional Programming by Eric Kupper

Paradise Is Here (Live) 7:35 - Recorded live in Dortmund, Germany / Produced by John Hudson

CD 3 / DVD 1 (Live In Rio '88)

Addicted To Love (Live) 5:45 - Written by Robert Palmer

I Can’t Stand The Rain (Live) 3:36 - Written by Ann Peebles, Don Bryant, Bernard Miller

Typical Male (Live) 5:11 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Better Be Good To Me (Live) 6:12 - Written by Holly Knight, Nick Chinn, Mike Chapman

Private Dancer (Live) 7:10 - Written by Mark Knopfler

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Live) 4:55 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

What’s Love Got To Do With It (Live) 5:48

Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Help (Live) 4:57 - Written by John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Let’s Stay Together (Live) 5:09 - Written by Al Green, Willie Mitchel, Al Jackson

Proud Mary (Live) 7:31 - Written by John C. Fogerty

What You Get Is What You See (Live) 4:33 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Break Every Rule (Live) 5:32 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeanette Obstoj

Paradise Is Here (Live) 6:07 - Written by Paul Brady

DVD 2 Camden Palace, London

Afterglow 4:00 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Intro: Max Headroom 0:28

Back Where You Started (Live) 4:25 - Written by Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance

Break Every Rule (Live) 4:25 - Written by Rupert Hine, Jeanette Obstoj

What You Get Is What You See (Live) 4:35 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Overnight Sensation (Live) 4:10 - Written by Mark Knopfler

A Change Is Gonna Come (Live) 7:05 - Written by Sam Cooke

Two People (Live) 4:35 - Written by Terry Britten, Graham Lyle

Addicted To Love (Live) 5:55 - Written by Robert Palmer

In The Midnight Hour (Live) 3:35 - Written by Wilson Pickett, Steve Cropper

634-5789 (Live duet with Robert Cray) 3:10 - Written by Eddie Floyd, Steve Cropper

Land Of 1.000 Dances (Live) 3:10 - Written by Chris Kenner

Paradise Is Here 5:30 - Written by Paul Brady

Music Videos Typical Male 4:18 - Director: Brian Grant / Producer: Frank Hilton Two People 4:10 - Director: David Mallet / Producer: Jacqui Byford What You Get Is What You See 4:08 - Director: Peter Care / Producer: Alastair Bates Girl’s 4:41 - Director: / Producer: Break Every Rule 4:49 - Director: Andy Morahan / Producer: Luc Roeg Paradise Is Here 7:06 - Director: Andy Morahan Two People (Hollywood Version) 3:55 - Director: David Mallet / Producer: Jacqui Byford



