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"The Smashing Machine" im Januar auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
12.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine hat "The Smashing Machine" jetzt offiziell für den Januar auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt. Das Sport-Drama über den Mixed Martial Arts-Kämpfer Mark Kerr mit Dwayne Johnson und Emily Blunt erscheint am 16.01.2026 mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc sowie als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Als Bonus-Material sind Deleted Scenes und ein Audiokommentar von Regisseur Benny Safdie geplant.
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
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