News
"The Northman" erscheint als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook
21.04.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Universal veröffentlicht "The Northman" voraussichtlich im 2. Halbjahr auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Im Handel ist "The Northman" bereits jetzt teilweise vorbestellbar und erscheint neben den Standard-Editionen auch als Steelbook auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.
Das Wikinger-Rache-Epos von Robert Eggers (The Witch, Der Leuchtturm) mit Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman und Ethan Hawke läuft seit dem 21.04.2022 in den deutschen Kinos und und dürfte somit im Spätsommer fürs Heimkino erscheinen.
Details zur Ausstattung sind noch nicht bekannt.
- The Northman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Northman - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Northman [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Northman - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
