"The Last Of Us - Staffel 1" jetzt auch bei Amazon auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar
23.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Die Staffel von "The Last of Us" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.
Die erste Staffel der HBO-Serie erscheint voraussichtlich im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Amazon nennt ebenfalls den 20.07.2023 als VÖ-Termin. Neben den Standard-Editionen soll es auch ein Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook geben. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes mit über 80 Minuten Laufzeit geplant.
