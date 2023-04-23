News

"The Last Of Us - Staffel 1" jetzt auch bei Amazon auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar

Die Staffel von "The Last of Us" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar.

Die erste Staffel der HBO-Serie erscheint voraussichtlich im Juli auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Amazon nennt ebenfalls den 20.07.2023 als VÖ-Termin. Neben den Standard-Editionen soll es auch ein Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook geben. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes mit über 80 Minuten Laufzeit geplant.

