"The Jethro Tull Christmas Album - Fresh Snow At Christmas" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP

07.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Jethro Tull veröffentlichen "The Jethro Tull Christmas Album - Fresh Snow At Christmas" als umfangreiches Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie erstmals auf Schallplatte. Das ursprünglich 2003 veröffentlichte Weihnachts-Album wurde remastert und wird auf vier CDs inklusive neuem Stereo-Mix und Live-Aufnahmen präsentiert.

Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt außerdem über Abmischungen in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und High Resolution Stereo (24 Bit/44 kHz). Die Doppel-LP wird auch als limitierte "Pearlescent Sunrise Vinyl"-Sonderedition angeboten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.12.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD

CD1 The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – original mixes

1. Birthday Card at Christmas 3:40 
2. Holly Herald 4:17 
3. A Christmas Song 2:47 
4. Another Christmas Song 3:32 
5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman 4:34 
6. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow 3:37 
7. Last Man at the Party 4:49 
8. Weathercock 4:17 
9. Pavane 4:19 
10. First Snow on Brooklyn 4:58 
11. Greensleeved 2:39 
12. Fire at Midnight 2:26 
13. We Five Kings 3:17 
14. Ring Out Solstice Bells 4:05 
15. Bourée 4:25 
16. A Winter Snowscape 4:56
 
CD2 The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – 2024 stereo remixes

1. Birthday Card at Christmas 3:40 
2. Holly Herald 4:17 
3. A Christmas Song 2:47 
4. Another Christmas Song 3:32 
5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman 4:34 
6. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow 3:37 
7. Last Man at the Party 4:49 
8. Weathercock 4:17 
9. Pavane 4:19 
10. First Snow on Brooklyn 4:58 
11. Greensleeved 2:39 
12. Fire at Midnight 2:26 
13. We Five Kings 3:17 
14. Ring Out Solstice Bells 4:05 
15. Bourée 4:25 
16. A Winter Snowscape 4:56
 
CD3 Christmas Live At St. Brides 2008

1. Weathercock 4:41 
2. Introduction: Rev. George Pitcher / Choir: What Cheer 3:32 
3. A Christmas Song 3:19 
4. Living in These Hard Times 3:44 
5. Choir: Silent Night 3:06 
6. Reading: Ian Anderson, Marmion 2:17 
7. Jack in the Green 2:33 
8. Another Christmas Song 3:56 
9. Reading: Gavin Esler, God's Grandeur 1:50 
10. Choir: Oh, Come All Ye Faithful 3:50 
11. A Winter Snowscape 3:39 
12. Fires at Midnight 3:38 
13. We Five Kings 3:19 
14. Choir: Gaudete 3:39 
15. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman / Thick As A Brick 10:25
 
CD4 The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides 2006

1. Living In The Past          
2. Griminelli's Lament 
3. A Christmas Song 
4. Moz'art 
5. Pastime With Good Company 
6. Holly Herald 
7. Pavane 
8. We Five Kings 
9. Aqualung 
 
Blu-ray Main Album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, 24/44 High Resolution Stereo  
+ Live material in High-Resolution

1  Birthday Card at Christmas  Dolby Atmos 
2  Holly Herald  Dolby Atmos 
3  A Christmas Song  Dolby Atmos 
4  Another Christmas Song  Dolby Atmos 
5  God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman  Dolby Atmos 
6  Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow  Dolby Atmos 
7  Last Man at the Party  Dolby Atmos 
8  Weathercock  Dolby Atmos 
9  Pavane  Dolby Atmos 
10  First Snow on Brooklyn  Dolby Atmos 
11  Greensleeved  Dolby Atmos 
12  Fire at Midnight  Dolby Atmos 
13  We Five Kings  Dolby Atmos 
14  Ring Out Solstice Bells  Dolby Atmos 
15  Bourée  Dolby Atmos 
16  A Winter Snowscape  Dolby Atmos 
17  Weathercock  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
18  Introduction: Rev. George Pitcher / Choir: What Cheer  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
19  A Christmas Song  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
20  Living in These Hard Times  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
21  Choir: Silent Night  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
22  Reading: Ian Anderson, Marmion  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
23  Jack in the Green  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
24  Another Christmas Song  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
25  Reading: Gavin Esler, God's Grandeur  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
26  Choir: Oh, Come All Ye Faithful  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
27  A Winter Snowscape  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
28  Fires at Midnight  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
29  We Five Kings  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
30  Choir: Gaudete  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
31  God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman / Thick As A Brick  Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio 
32  Living In The Past  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
33  Griminelli's Lament  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
34  A Christmas Song  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
35  Moz'art  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
36  Pastime With Good Company  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
37  Holly Herald  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
38  Pavane  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
39  We Five Kings  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio 
40  Aqualung  Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

bereits erhältlich:

