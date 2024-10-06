News

"The Jethro Tull Christmas Album - Fresh Snow At Christmas" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl-LP

Jethro Tull veröffentlichen "The Jethro Tull Christmas Album - Fresh Snow At Christmas" als umfangreiches Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie erstmals auf Schallplatte. Das ursprünglich 2003 veröffentlichte Weihnachts-Album wurde remastert und wird auf vier CDs inklusive neuem Stereo-Mix und Live-Aufnahmen präsentiert.

Die Blu-ray Disc verfügt außerdem über Abmischungen in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 und High Resolution Stereo (24 Bit/44 kHz). Die Doppel-LP wird auch als limitierte "Pearlescent Sunrise Vinyl"-Sonderedition angeboten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.12.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting Blu-ray/CD

CD1 The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – original mixes

1. Birthday Card at Christmas 3:40

2. Holly Herald 4:17

3. A Christmas Song 2:47

4. Another Christmas Song 3:32

5. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman 4:34

6. Jack Frost and the Hooded Crow 3:37

7. Last Man at the Party 4:49

8. Weathercock 4:17

9. Pavane 4:19

10. First Snow on Brooklyn 4:58

11. Greensleeved 2:39

12. Fire at Midnight 2:26

13. We Five Kings 3:17

14. Ring Out Solstice Bells 4:05

15. Bourée 4:25

16. A Winter Snowscape 4:56



CD2 The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – 2024 stereo remixes

CD3 Christmas Live At St. Brides 2008

1. Weathercock 4:41

2. Introduction: Rev. George Pitcher / Choir: What Cheer 3:32

3. A Christmas Song 3:19

4. Living in These Hard Times 3:44

5. Choir: Silent Night 3:06

6. Reading: Ian Anderson, Marmion 2:17

7. Jack in the Green 2:33

8. Another Christmas Song 3:56

9. Reading: Gavin Esler, God's Grandeur 1:50

10. Choir: Oh, Come All Ye Faithful 3:50

11. A Winter Snowscape 3:39

12. Fires at Midnight 3:38

13. We Five Kings 3:19

14. Choir: Gaudete 3:39

15. God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman / Thick As A Brick 10:25



CD4 The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides 2006

1. Living In The Past

2. Griminelli's Lament

3. A Christmas Song

4. Moz'art

5. Pastime With Good Company

6. Holly Herald

7. Pavane

8. We Five Kings

9. Aqualung



Blu-ray Main Album in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound, 24/44 High Resolution Stereo

+ Live material in High-Resolution

17 Weathercock Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

18 Introduction: Rev. George Pitcher / Choir: What Cheer Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

19 A Christmas Song Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

20 Living in These Hard Times Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

21 Choir: Silent Night Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

22 Reading: Ian Anderson, Marmion Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

23 Jack in the Green Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

24 Another Christmas Song Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

25 Reading: Gavin Esler, God's Grandeur Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

26 Choir: Oh, Come All Ye Faithful Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

27 A Winter Snowscape Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

28 Fires at Midnight Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

29 We Five Kings Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

30 Choir: Gaudete Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

31 God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman / Thick As A Brick Live at St. Brides 2008 - High Res Audio

32 Living In The Past Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

33 Griminelli's Lament Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

34 A Christmas Song Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

35 Moz'art Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

36 Pastime With Good Company Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

37 Holly Herald Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

38 Pavane Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

39 We Five Kings Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

40 Aqualung Live at St. Brides 2006 - High Res Audio

bereits erhältlich:

