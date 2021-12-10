News
"The Ice Road" mit Liam Neeson in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes
10.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
"The Ice Road" ist jetzt in 4K & HDR bei Amazon Prime Video und im Apple iTunes Store erhältlich.
Der neue Liam Neeson-Thriller von "The Punisher"-Regisseur Jonathan Hensleigh erscheint am 23.12.2021 auch als Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray werden mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet sein.
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Ice Road [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- The Ice Road [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
