News
"The Cure: The Show Of A Lost World: Troxy London 2024" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc
25.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
The Cure veröffentlichen "The Show Of A Lost World: Troxy London 2024" auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Live-Konzert zum Verkaufsstart des "Songs Of A Lost World"-Albums enthält 31 Songs und wird mit Dolby Atmos und DTS HD MA-Mehrkanalton präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 13.12.2025 geplant.
