"The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition)" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Boxset
Apple Records veröffentlicht am 21.11.2025 die "The Beatles: Anthology Collection" als neue "2025 Edition". Die drei "Anthology"-Alben aus den Neunziger Jahren wurden von Giles Martin neu remastert und um ein "Anthology 4"-Album mit teilweise bislang unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen ergänzt. Die 191 Titel umfassende Sammlung auf 8 CDs oder 12 LPs mit Studio-Outtakes, Live-Auftritten, Sendungen und Demos zeigt die musikalische Entwicklung der Beatles von 1958 bis zur letzten Single „Now And Then“, die 2023 veröffentlicht wurde. Das "Anthology 4"-Album erscheint auch einzeln als 2 CD und 3 LP-Set.
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [CD] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition) [LP] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- The Beatles: Anthology 4 [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting CD
Anthology 1
CD Disc One:
1: Free As A Bird (1995 mix)
2: John Lennon Speech 1
3: That’ll Be The Day
4: In Spite Of All The Danger
5: Paul McCartney Speech 1
6: Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)
7: You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)
8: Cayenne (Home demo)
9: Paul McCartney Speech 2
10: My Bonnie
11: Ain’t She Sweet
12: Cry For A Shadow
13: John Lennon Speech 2
14: Brian Epstein Speech 1
15: Searchin’ (Decca audition)
16: Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)
17: The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)
18: Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)
19: Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)
20: Brian Epstein Speech 2
21: Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)
22: Love Me Do (First version)
23: How Do You Do It
24: Please Please Me (First version)
25: One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)
26: One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)
27: Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)
28: I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)
29: John Lennon Speech 3
30: I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)
31: From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)
32: Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)
33: You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)
34: Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)
CD Disc Two:
1: She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)
2: Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)
3: Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)
4: This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)
5: I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)
6: Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show
7: Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)
8: Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)
9: All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)
10: You Can’t Do That (Take 6)
11: And I Love Her (Take 2)
12: A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)
13: I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)
14: Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)
15: Boys (Around The Beatles session)
16: Shout (Around The Beatles)
17: I’ll Be Back (Take 2)
18: I’ll Be Back (Take 3)
19: You Know What To Do (Demo)
20: No Reply (Demo)
21: Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)
22: Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)
23: No Reply (Take 2)
24: Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)
25: Eight Days A Week (Take 5)
26: Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)
Anthology 2
CD Disc One:
1: Real Love (1996 mix)
2: Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)
3: I’m Down (Take 1)
4: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)
5: If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)
6: That Means A Lot (Take 1)
7: Yesterday (Take 1)
8: It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)
9: I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)
10: Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)
11: Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)
12: Help! (Blackpool Night Out)
13: Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)
14: Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)
15: I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)
16: 12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)
17: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)
18: Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)
19: And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)
20: Taxman (Take 11)
21: Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)
22: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)
23: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)
24: Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)
25: She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)
CD Disc Two:
1: Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)
2: Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)
3: Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)
4: Penny Lane (Remix)
5: A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)
6: Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)
7: Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)
8: Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)
9: Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)
10: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)
11: Within You Without You (Instrumental)
12: Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)
13: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)
14: I Am The Walrus (Take 16)
15: The Fool On The Hill (Demo)
16: Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)
17: The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)
18: Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)
19: Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)
20: Across The Universe (Take 2)
Anthology 3
CD Disc One:
1: A Beginning
2: Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)
3: Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)
4: Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)
5: Polythene Pam (Esher demo)
6: Glass Onion (Esher demo)
7: Junk (Esher demo)
8: Piggies (Esher demo)
9: Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)
10: Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)
11: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version - Take 5)
12: Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)
13: Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)
14: Blackbird (Take 4)
15: Sexy Sadie (Take 6)
16: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version - Take 1)
17: Hey Jude (Take 2)
18: Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)
19: Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)
20: Glass Onion (Original mono mix)
21: Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)
22: What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)
23: Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)
24: I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)
25: I Will (Take 1)
26: Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)
27: Julia (Take 2)
CD Disc Two:
1: I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)
2: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)
3: Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)
4: Two Of Us (Apple Studio)
5: For You Blue (Apple Studio)
6: Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)
7: Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)
8: The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)
9: Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)
10: All Things Must Pass (Demo)
11: Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)
12: Get Back (Third rooftop performance)
13: Old Brown Shoe (Demo)
14: Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)
15: Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)
16: Something (Demo)
17: Come Together (Take 1)
18: Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)
19: Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)
20: Because (Vocals only)
21: Let It Be (Apple Studio)
22: I Me Mine (Take 16)
23: The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)
Anthology 4
CD Disc One:
1: I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)
2: Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)
3: This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)
4: Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)
5: If I Fell (Take 11)
6: Matchbox (Take 1)
7: Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)
8: I Need You (Take 1)
9: I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)
10: In My Life (Take 1)
11: Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)
12: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)
13: Love You To (Take 7)
14: Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)
15: She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)
16: Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)
17: All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)
18: The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)
19: I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)
CD Disc Two:
1: Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)
2: Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)
3: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)
4: (You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care (Studio jam)
5: Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)
6: I Will (Take 29)
7: Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)
8: Julia (Two rehearsals)
9: Get Back (Take 8)
10: Octopus's Garden (Rehearsal)
11: Don't Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)
12: You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)
13: Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)
14: Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)
15: Free As A Bird (2025 mix)
16: Real Love (2025 mix)
17: Now and Then
bereits erhältlich:
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono - Boxset [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono [einzelne LPs] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Meet the Beatles in Mono - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.