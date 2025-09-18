News

"The Beatles: Anthology Collection (2025 Edition)" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Boxset

Apple Records veröffentlicht am 21.11.2025 die "The Beatles: Anthology Collection" als neue "2025 Edition". Die drei "Anthology"-Alben aus den Neunziger Jahren wurden von Giles Martin neu remastert und um ein "Anthology 4"-Album mit teilweise bislang unveröffentlichten Aufnahmen ergänzt. Die 191 Titel umfassende Sammlung auf 8 CDs oder 12 LPs mit Studio-Outtakes, Live-Auftritten, Sendungen und Demos zeigt die musikalische Entwicklung der Beatles von 1958 bis zur letzten Single „Now And Then“, die 2023 veröffentlicht wurde. Das "Anthology 4"-Album erscheint auch einzeln als 2 CD und 3 LP-Set.

Tracklisting CD

Anthology 1

CD Disc One:

1: Free As A Bird (1995 mix)

2: John Lennon Speech 1

3: That’ll Be The Day

4: In Spite Of All The Danger

5: Paul McCartney Speech 1

6: Hallelujah, I Love Her So (Home demo)

7: You’ll Be Mine (Home demo)

8: Cayenne (Home demo)

9: Paul McCartney Speech 2

10: My Bonnie

11: Ain’t She Sweet

12: Cry For A Shadow

13: John Lennon Speech 2

14: Brian Epstein Speech 1

15: Searchin’ (Decca audition)

16: Three Cool Cats (Decca audition)

17: The Sheik Of Araby (Decca audition)

18: Like Dreamers Do (Decca audition)

19: Hello Little Girl (Decca audition)

20: Brian Epstein Speech 2

21: Besame Mucho (June 1962 version)

22: Love Me Do (First version)

23: How Do You Do It

24: Please Please Me (First version)

25: One After 909 (Takes 3, 4 and 5)

26: One After 909 (Edit of Takes 4 and 5)

27: Lend Me Your Comb (BBC recording)

28: I’ll Get You (Sunday Night at the London Palladium)

29: John Lennon Speech 3

30: I Saw Her Standing There (Live in Stockholm)

31: From Me To You (Live in Stockholm)

32: Money (That’s What I Want) (Live in Stockholm)

33: You Really Got A Hold On Me (Live in Stockholm)

34: Roll Over Beethoven (Live in Stockholm)

CD Disc Two:

1: She Loves You (Royal Variety Performance)

2: Till There Was You (Royal Variety Performance)

3: Twist And Shout (Royal Variety Performance)

4: This Boy (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

5: I Want To Hold Your Hand (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

6: Speech From The Morecambe And Wise Show

7: Moonlight Bay (The Morecambe And Wise Show)

8: Can’t Buy Me Love (Take 2 with solo from Take 1)

9: All My Loving (The Ed Sullivan Show)

10: You Can’t Do That (Take 6)

11: And I Love Her (Take 2)

12: A Hard Day’s Night (Take 1)

13: I Wanna Be Your Man (Around The Beatles)

14: Long Tall Sally (Around The Beatles)

15: Boys (Around The Beatles session)

16: Shout (Around The Beatles)

17: I’ll Be Back (Take 2)

18: I’ll Be Back (Take 3)

19: You Know What To Do (Demo)

20: No Reply (Demo)

21: Mr Moonlight (Takes 1 and 4)

22: Leave My Kitten Alone (Take 5)

23: No Reply (Take 2)

24: Eight Days A Week (Takes 1, 2 and 4)

25: Eight Days A Week (Take 5)

26: Kansas City / Hey-Hey-Hey-Hey! (Take 2)

Anthology 2

CD Disc One:

1: Real Love (1996 mix)

2: Yes It Is (Takes 2 and 14)

3: I’m Down (Take 1)

4: You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away (Take 5)

5: If You’ve Got Trouble (Take 1)

6: That Means A Lot (Take 1)

7: Yesterday (Take 1)

8: It’s Only Love (Takes 3 and 2)

9: I Feel Fine (Blackpool Night Out)

10: Ticket To Ride (Blackpool Night Out)

11: Yesterday (Blackpool Night Out)

12: Help! (Blackpool Night Out)

13: Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby (Live at Shea Stadium, New York)

14: Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown) (Take 1)

15: I’m Looking Through You (Take 1)

16: 12-Bar Original (Take 2 edited)

17: Tomorrow Never Knows (Take 1)

18: Got To Get You Into My Life (Take 5)

19: And Your Bird Can Sing (Take 2)

20: Taxman (Take 11)

21: Eleanor Rigby (Take 14 – Strings only)

22: I’m Only Sleeping (Rehearsal)

23: I’m Only Sleeping (Take 1)

24: Rock And Roll Music (Live in Tokyo)

25: She’s A Woman (Live in Tokyo)

CD Disc Two:

1: Strawberry Fields Forever (Home demo sequence)

2: Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 1)

3: Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 7 and edit piece)

4: Penny Lane (Remix)

5: A Day In The Life (Takes 1, 2, 6 and orchestra)

6: Good Morning Good Morning (Take 8)

7: Only A Northern Song (Takes 3 and 12)

8: Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Takes 1 and 2)

9: Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite! (Take 7)

10: Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds (Takes 6, 7 and 8)

11: Within You Without You (Instrumental)

12: Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) (Take 5)

13: You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) (Stereo remix)

14: I Am The Walrus (Take 16)

15: The Fool On The Hill (Demo)

16: Your Mother Should Know (Take 27)

17: The Fool On The Hill (Take 4)

18: Hello, Goodbye (Take 16)

19: Lady Madonna (Takes 3 and 4)

20: Across The Universe (Take 2)

Anthology 3

CD Disc One:

1: A Beginning

2: Happiness Is A Warm Gun (Esher demo with false start)

3: Helter Skelter (Take 2 edited)

4: Mean Mr Mustard (Esher demo)

5: Polythene Pam (Esher demo)

6: Glass Onion (Esher demo)

7: Junk (Esher demo)

8: Piggies (Esher demo)

9: Honey Pie (Esher demo edited)

10: Don’t Pass Me By (Take 3 with Take 5 vocal)

11: Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da (First version - Take 5)

12: Good Night (Rehearsal and Take 34)

13: Cry Baby Cry (Take 1)

14: Blackbird (Take 4)

15: Sexy Sadie (Take 6)

16: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic version - Take 1)

17: Hey Jude (Take 2)

18: Not Guilty (Take 102 edited)

19: Mother Nature’s Son (Take 2)

20: Glass Onion (Original mono mix)

21: Rocky Raccoon (Take 8)

22: What’s The New Mary Jane (Take 4)

23: Step Inside Love / Los Paranoias (Studio jam)

24: I’m So Tired (Edit of Takes 3, 6 and 9)

25: I Will (Take 1)

26: Why Don’t We Do It In The Road (Take 4)

27: Julia (Take 2)

CD Disc Two:

1: I’ve Got A Feeling (Apple Studio)

2: She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Apple Studio)

3: Dig A Pony (Apple Studio)

4: Two Of Us (Apple Studio)

5: For You Blue (Apple Studio)

6: Teddy Boy (Apple Studio)

7: Medley: Rip It Up / Shake, Rattle And Roll / Blue Suede Shoes (Apple Studio jam)

8: The Long And Winding Road (Apple Studio)

9: Oh! Darling (Apple Studio)

10: All Things Must Pass (Demo)

11: Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues (Apple Studio jam)

12: Get Back (Third rooftop performance)

13: Old Brown Shoe (Demo)

14: Octopus’s Garden (Take 2)

15: Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 5)

16: Something (Demo)

17: Come Together (Take 1)

18: Come and Get It (Demo – 1996 remix)

19: Ain’t She Sweet (Studio jam)

20: Because (Vocals only)

21: Let It Be (Apple Studio)

22: I Me Mine (Take 16)

23: The End (Remix with the final chord of A Day In The Life)

Anthology 4

CD Disc One:

1: I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

2: Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

3: This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

4: Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

5: If I Fell (Take 11)

6: Matchbox (Take 1)

7: Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

8: I Need You (Take 1)

9: I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

10: In My Life (Take 1)

11: Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

12: Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

13: Love You To (Take 7)

14: Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

15: She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

16: Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

17: All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

18: The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

19: I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

CD Disc Two:

1: Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

2: Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

3: While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

4: (You're So Square) Baby I Don't Care (Studio jam)

5: Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

6: I Will (Take 29)

7: Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

8: Julia (Two rehearsals)

9: Get Back (Take 8)

10: Octopus's Garden (Rehearsal)

11: Don't Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

12: You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

13: Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

14: Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

15: Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

16: Real Love (2025 mix)

17: Now and Then

