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Erster "Depeche Mode: M"-Trailer zum "Memento Mori"-Konzertfilm online

Depeche Mode haben den ersten Trailer für "Depeche Mode: M" veröffentlicht:

Der Konzertfilm zur "Memento Mori"-Tournee 2023 von Fernando Frías über die drei Konzerte in Mexico City soll ab dem 28.10.2025 auch in deutschen Kinos inklusive IMAX laufen und erscheint am 05.12.2025 als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set zusammen mit dem Soundtrack als "Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" Live-Album.

bereits erhältlich:

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