News
Erster "Depeche Mode: M"-Trailer zum "Memento Mori"-Konzertfilm online
18.09.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Depeche Mode haben den ersten Trailer für "Depeche Mode: M" veröffentlicht:
Der Konzertfilm zur "Memento Mori"-Tournee 2023 von Fernando Frías über die drei Konzerte in Mexico City soll ab dem 28.10.2025 auch in deutschen Kinos inklusive IMAX laufen und erscheint am 05.12.2025 als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set zusammen mit dem Soundtrack als "Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City" Live-Album.
- Depeche Mode: M / Memento Mori: Mexico City [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City [CD] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City [LP] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode: Memento Mori: Mexico City - Neon Pink Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Deluxe Edition [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Amazon Exclusive "Crystal Clear Vinyl" Edition [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [CD] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Deluxe Edition [CD] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori [LP] bei jpc.de
- Depeche Mode - Memento Mori - Limited Indie Edition (Opaque Red Vinyl) [LP] bei jpc.de
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.