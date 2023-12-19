News

Sydney Lumets "Prince of the City" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Prince of the City" im Februar auf Blu-ray Disc. Der Sydney Lumet-Thriller aus dem Jahr 1981 erscheint am 15.02.2024 als Blu-ray Disc/DVD-Mediabook mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 2.0-Ton. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. eine Hintergrund-Doku sowie ein Interview mit dem Regisseur geplant.

Anzeige

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.