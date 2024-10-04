News
"Shaun of the Dead" & "Last Night in Soho" erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook (Update)
04.10.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Universal veröffentlicht im Dezember "Shaun of the Dead" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die limitierte Sonderedition des Horror-Comedy-Klassikers von Edgar Wright wird ab dem am 05.12.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein. Am 12.12.2024 erscheint auch Edgar Wrights "Last Night in Soho" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook.
Update: Beide Steelbooks sind jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- Shaun of the Dead - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Last Night in Soho - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
