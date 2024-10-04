News

"Shaun of the Dead" & "Last Night in Soho" erscheinen als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook (Update)

Universal veröffentlicht im Dezember "Shaun of the Dead" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook. Die limitierte Sonderedition des Horror-Comedy-Klassikers von Edgar Wright wird ab dem am 05.12.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein. Am 12.12.2024 erscheint auch Edgar Wrights "Last Night in Soho" als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook.

Update: Beide Steelbooks sind jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

weitere Paramount/Universal-Neuheiten im Dezember:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.