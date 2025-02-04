News

"Return of the Warrior" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Return of the Warrior" (Striking Rescue) auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Das chinesische Action-Abenteuer mit Tony Jaa erscheint am 24.04.2025 mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Mediabook und einfache Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

Update: "Return of the Warrior" ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

