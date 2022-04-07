"Powerwolf: The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP
Powerwolf veröffentlichen das Streaming-Event "The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" auf Blu-ray Disc und DVD.
Am 08.07.2022 erscheint neben einem Blu-ray Disc/DVD-Mediabook auch eine "Limited Fan Box" mit zusätzlicher Doppel-CD, die exklusiv bei Amazon.de auch inklusive Flagge, Filmposter, Konzert-Ticket-Replika und einem Stoffbändchen für das Handgelenk erhältlich sein wird.
"The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" erscheint parallel auch als einfache Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-LP-Set.
Tracklisting:
Chapter I - Temptation
1. Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme
2. Faster Than the Flame
3. Venom Of Venus
4. Stossgebet
5. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend
Chapter II - Sin
6. Dancing with the Dead
7. Cardinal Sin
8. Resurrection By E'rection
9. We Drink Your Blood
10. Glaubenskraft
Chapter III - Confession
11. Fire & Forgive
12. Beast of Gévaudan
13. Incense & Iron
14. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
Chapter IV - Forgiveness
15. Amen & Attack
16. Army of the Night
17. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)
18. Armata Strigoi
19. Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme
Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019
1. Lupus Daemonis (Intro)
2. Fire & Forgive
3. Army of the Night
4. Incense & Iron
5. Amen & Attack
6. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend
7. Armata Strigoi
8. Stossgebet
9. Blessed & Possessed
10. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
Tracklist der 2CD:
CD1
1. Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme
2. Faster Than the Flame
3. Venom Of Venus
4. Stossgebet
5. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend
6. Monumental Mass Theme - Sin
7. Dancing with the Dead
8. Cardinal Sin
9. Resurrection By E'rection
10. We Drink Your Blood
11. Glaubenskraft
CD2
1. Monumental Mass Theme - Confession
2. Fire & Forgive
3. Beast of Gévaudan
4. Incense & Iron
5. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone
6. Monumental Mass Theme - Forgiveness
7. Amen & Attack
8. Army of the Night
9. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)
10. Armata Strigoi
11. Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme
