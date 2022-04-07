News

"Powerwolf: The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP

Powerwolf veröffentlichen das Streaming-Event "The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" auf Blu-ray Disc und DVD.

Am 08.07.2022 erscheint neben einem Blu-ray Disc/DVD-Mediabook auch eine "Limited Fan Box" mit zusätzlicher Doppel-CD, die exklusiv bei Amazon.de auch inklusive Flagge, Filmposter, Konzert-Ticket-Replika und einem Stoffbändchen für das Handgelenk erhältlich sein wird.

"The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event" erscheint parallel auch als einfache Doppel-CD sowie als Doppel-LP-Set.

Tracklisting:

Chapter I - Temptation

1. Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme

2. Faster Than the Flame

3. Venom Of Venus

4. Stossgebet

5. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend

Chapter II - Sin

6. Dancing with the Dead

7. Cardinal Sin

8. Resurrection By E'rection

9. We Drink Your Blood

10. Glaubenskraft

Chapter III - Confession

11. Fire & Forgive

12. Beast of Gévaudan

13. Incense & Iron

14. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone

Chapter IV - Forgiveness

15. Amen & Attack

16. Army of the Night

17. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)

18. Armata Strigoi

19. Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme

Hallowed Be The Holy Ground: Live At Wacken 2019

1. Lupus Daemonis (Intro)

2. Fire & Forgive

3. Army of the Night

4. Incense & Iron

5. Amen & Attack

6. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend

7. Armata Strigoi

8. Stossgebet

9. Blessed & Possessed

10. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone

Tracklist der 2CD:

CD1

1. Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme

2. Faster Than the Flame

3. Venom Of Venus

4. Stossgebet

5. Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend

6. Monumental Mass Theme - Sin

7. Dancing with the Dead

8. Cardinal Sin

9. Resurrection By E'rection

10. We Drink Your Blood

11. Glaubenskraft

CD2

1. Monumental Mass Theme - Confession

2. Fire & Forgive

3. Beast of Gévaudan

4. Incense & Iron

5. Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone

6. Monumental Mass Theme - Forgiveness

7. Amen & Attack

8. Army of the Night

9. Blood for Blood (Faoladh)

10. Armata Strigoi

11. Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme

