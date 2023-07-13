News

Disney: "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" bald auf Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray Disc + Steelbook erhältlich

Disney hat "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" jetzt offiziell auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc werden ab dem 06.10.2023 im Handel erhältlich sein - erst fünf Monate nach dem Kinostart im Mai. In den USA wird der Film bereits am 1. August veröffentlicht. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray erscheint hierzulande in der Erstauflage als Steelbook sowie auch zeitgleich in einer einfacheren Ausgabe mit Standard-Verpackung.

Disney präsentiert "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" mit einem "dynamischen" Bildformat, welches zwischen 2,35:1 und 1,85:1 für die IMAX-Szenen wechselt. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die deutschen Tonspuren stehen wieder nur in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zur Auswahl. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit James Gunn, Deleted Scenes und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.

Der dritte Teil von James Gunns Marvel Action-Reihe ist bereits seit Anfang Juli zum Kauf auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich - auch in 4K.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1

Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material

Die unperfekte perfekte Familie

Die Erschaffung von Rocket Raccoon

Pannen vom Dreh

Audiokommentar von Regisseur James Gunn

Zusätzliche Szenen

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1

Ton: Englisch (DTS HD MA 7.1), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material

Die unperfekte perfekte Familie

Die Erschaffung von Rocket Raccoon

Pannen vom Dreh

Audiokommentar von Regisseur James Gunn

Zusätzliche Szenen

