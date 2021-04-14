News

Neuer "Fast & Furious 9"-Trailer online

Universal hat einen neuen Trailer für "Fast & Furious 9" veröffentlicht. Der deutsche Kinostart für "F9 - The Fast Saga" ist derzeit für den 08.07.2021 geplant.

Am 20.05. soll der erste "Fast & Furious"-Film in einer neuen Ultra HD Blu-ray-Sonderedition in Deutschland erscheinen.