"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP
BMG veröffentlicht "Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" im Juni auf CD & LP. Die komplette Live-Aufnahme vom 07.07.2007 erscheint erstmals als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP. Die LP-Edition erscheint im schwarzen Vinyl mit Gatefold-Cover. Auf dem Live-Album ist auch erstmals die Cover-Version der Band um Lemmy Kilmister von Thin Lizzys "Rosalie" offiziell erhältlich. Der Song wurde vorab als Video veröffentlicht.
"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" kommt am 16.06.2023 in den Handel.
- Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07 [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07 [CD] bei jpc.de
- Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07 [LP] bei jpc.de
"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" - Tracklisting
CD 1
- Snaggletooth
- Stay Clean
- Be My Baby
- Killers
- Metropolis
- Over The Top
- One Night Stand
- I Got Mine
- In The Name Of Tragedy
- Sword Of Glory
CD 2
- Rosalie
- Sacrifice
- Just 'Cos You Got The Power
- Going to Brazil
- Killed By Death
- Iron Fist
- Whorehouse Blues
- Ace Of Spades
- Overkill
LP 1
Seite A
- Snaggletooth
- Stay Clean
- Be My Baby
- Killers
- Metropolis
Seite B
- Over The Top
- One Night Stand
- I Got Mine
- In The Name Of Tragedy
- Sword Of Glory
LP 2
Seite A
- Rosalie
- Sacrifice
- Just 'Cos You Got The Power
- Going to Brazil
Seite B
- Killed By Death
- Iron Fist
- Whorehouse Blues
- Ace Of Spades
- Overkill
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.