"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

26.04.2023 (Karsten Serck)

BMG veröffentlicht "Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" im Juni auf CD & LP. Die komplette Live-Aufnahme vom 07.07.2007 erscheint erstmals als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP. Die LP-Edition erscheint im schwarzen Vinyl mit Gatefold-Cover. Auf dem Live-Album ist auch erstmals die Cover-Version der Band um Lemmy Kilmister von Thin Lizzys "Rosalie" offiziell erhältlich. Der Song wurde vorab als Video veröffentlicht.

"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" kommt am 16.06.2023 in den Handel.

"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" - Tracklisting

CD 1

  1. Snaggletooth
  2. Stay Clean
  3. Be My Baby
  4. Killers
  5. Metropolis
  6. Over The Top
  7. One Night Stand
  8. I Got Mine
  9. In The Name Of Tragedy
  10. Sword Of Glory

CD 2

  1. Rosalie
  2. Sacrifice
  3. Just 'Cos You Got The Power
  4. Going to Brazil
  5. Killed By Death
  6. Iron Fist
  7. Whorehouse Blues
  8. Ace Of Spades
  9. Overkill

LP 1

Seite A

  1. Snaggletooth
  2. Stay Clean
  3. Be My Baby
  4. Killers
  5. Metropolis

Seite B

  1. Over The Top
  2. One Night Stand
  3. I Got Mine
  4. In The Name Of Tragedy
  5. Sword Of Glory

LP 2

Seite A

  1. Rosalie
  2. Sacrifice
  3. Just 'Cos You Got The Power
  4. Going to Brazil

Seite B

  1. Killed By Death
  2. Iron Fist
  3. Whorehouse Blues
  4. Ace Of Spades
  5. Overkill
