"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP

BMG veröffentlicht "Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" im Juni auf CD & LP. Die komplette Live-Aufnahme vom 07.07.2007 erscheint erstmals als Doppel-CD und Doppel-LP. Die LP-Edition erscheint im schwarzen Vinyl mit Gatefold-Cover. Auf dem Live-Album ist auch erstmals die Cover-Version der Band um Lemmy Kilmister von Thin Lizzys "Rosalie" offiziell erhältlich. Der Song wurde vorab als Video veröffentlicht.

"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" kommt am 16.06.2023 in den Handel.

"Motörhead: Live At Montreux Jazz Festival '07" - Tracklisting

CD 1

Snaggletooth Stay Clean Be My Baby Killers Metropolis Over The Top One Night Stand I Got Mine In The Name Of Tragedy Sword Of Glory

CD 2

Rosalie Sacrifice Just 'Cos You Got The Power Going to Brazil Killed By Death Iron Fist Whorehouse Blues Ace Of Spades Overkill

LP 1

Seite A

Snaggletooth Stay Clean Be My Baby Killers Metropolis

Seite B

Over The Top One Night Stand I Got Mine In The Name Of Tragedy Sword Of Glory

LP 2

Seite A

Rosalie Sacrifice Just 'Cos You Got The Power Going to Brazil

Seite B

Killed By Death Iron Fist Whorehouse Blues Ace Of Spades Overkill

