"Karate Kid Legends" im September auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
Sony veröffentlicht "Karate Kid Legends" im September auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der neue "Karate Kid"-Film mit Ben Wang, Jackie Chan und Ralph Macchio erscheint am 09.09.2025 auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als Ultra HD Blu-ray und als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook.
Beide Blu-ray-Varianten sind mit deutschem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision und verfügt über einen englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Featurettes geplant. Voraussichtlich etwas später erscheint auch eine "Karate Kid Collection" mit allen sechs Filmen der Reihe auf Blu-ray Disc.
