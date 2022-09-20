News

"John Mellencamp - Scarecrow" erscheint als "Super Deluxe Edition" mit CD, LP und Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc

John Mellencamp veröffentlicht sein Album "Scarecrow" aus dem Jahr 1985 am 04.11.2022 in einer neuen "Super Deluxe Edition" mit CD, LP und Blu-ray Disc. Neben den neu abgemischten und remasterten Songs enthält das Set auch zusätzliche Bonus-Tracks sowie eine "Small Town" 7" Single.

Das Highlight der "Super Deluxe Edition" ist die Blu-ray Disc, die neben dem Hi Res-Stereo-Mix auch eine neue Dolby Atmos-Abmischung enthält.

Neben der "Super Deluxe Edition" erscheint "Scarecrow" auch als LP sowie als "Deluxe" Doppel-CD inklusive Bonus-Tracks. Die Blu-ray Disc wird nicht einzeln veröffentlicht sondern nur als Teil der "Super Deluxe Edition" angeboten.

Tracklist

CD1

Rain On The Scarecrow (2022 Mix)

Grandma's Theme (2022 Mix)

Small Town (2022 Mix)

Minutes To Memories (2022 Mix)

Lonely Ol' Night (2022 Mix)

The Face Of The Nation (2022 Mix)

Justice And Independence '85 (2022 Mix)

Between A Laugh And A Tear (2022 Mix)

Rumbleseat (2022 Mix)

You've Got To Stand For Somethin' (2022 Mix)

R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) [2022 Mix]

The Kind Of Fella I Am (2022 Mix)

Small Town (Acoustic Version) [2022 Mix]

Anzeige



CD2

Under The Boardwalk (2022 Mix)

Lonely Ol' Night (Rough Mix)

Between A Laugh And A Tear (Writer's Demo)

Carolina Shag

Cold Sweat (2022 Mix)

Rumbleseat (Writer's Demo)

Smart Guys

R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) [Rough Mix]

Minutes To Memories (Rough Mix)

Shama Lama Ding Dong

Small Town (Writer's Demo)

LP

Rain On The Scarecrow (2022 Mix)

Grandma's Theme (2022 Mix)

Small Town (2022 Mix)

Minutes To Memories (2022 Mix)

Lonely Ol' Night (2022 Mix)

The Face Of The Nation (2022 Mix)

Justice And Independence '85 (2022 Mix)

Between A Laugh And A Tear (2022 Mix)

Rumbleseat (2022 Mix)

You've Got To Stand For Somethin' (2022 Mix)

R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) [2022 Mix]

The Kind Of Fella I Am (2022 Mix)

Blu-ray Disc

Rain On The Scarecrow (2022 Atmos Mix)

Grandma's Theme (2022 Atmos Mix)

Small Town (2022 Atmos Mix)

Minutes To Memories (2022 Atmos Mix)

Lonely Ol' Night (2022 Atmos Mix)

The Face Of The Nation (2022 Atmos Mix)

Justice And Independence '85 (2022 Atmos Mix)

Between A Laugh And A Tear (2022 Atmos Mix)

Rumbleseat (2022 Atmos Mix)

You've Got To Stand For Somethin' (2022 Atmos Mix)

R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock) [2022 Atmos Mix]

The Kind Of Fella I Am (2022 Atmos Mix)

Small Town (Acoustic Version) [2022 Atmos Mix]

+ Bonus Tracks

Anzeige

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.