Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.
"Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP
Joe Bonamassa veröffentlicht im Juni "Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman". Die Aufnahme war das letzte Live-Konzert von Joe Bonamassa 2020 und wurde aus dem Ryman Auditorium in Nashville als Online-Event übertragen. Das neue Live-Album von Joe Bonamassa erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD und Doppel-LP mit 12 Songs sowie einer Einführung von Jeff Daniels.
Die Blu-ray Disc wird laut Amazon.de voraussichtlich mit Dolby Digital 5.1 & DTS HD 5.1-Tonspuren und die DVD mit Dolby Digital 5.1 & DTS 5.1-Tonspuren ausgestattet sein.
"Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman" soll ab dem 11.06.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein.
- Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman [DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman [LP] bei Amazon.de
Tracklisting
- Intro With Jeff Daniels
- When One Door Opens
- Royal Tea
- High Class Girl
- Lookout Man!
- Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye
- A Conversation With Alice
- I Didn't Think She Would Do it
- Beyond The Silence
- Lonely Boy
- Cradle Rock
- Walk In My Shadows
- A New Day Yesterday/ Starship Trooper - Wurm