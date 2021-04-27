News

"Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP

Joe Bonamassa veröffentlicht im Juni "Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman". Die Aufnahme war das letzte Live-Konzert von Joe Bonamassa 2020 und wurde aus dem Ryman Auditorium in Nashville als Online-Event übertragen. Das neue Live-Album von Joe Bonamassa erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD und Doppel-LP mit 12 Songs sowie einer Einführung von Jeff Daniels.

Die Blu-ray Disc wird laut Amazon.de voraussichtlich mit Dolby Digital 5.1 & DTS HD 5.1-Tonspuren und die DVD mit Dolby Digital 5.1 & DTS 5.1-Tonspuren ausgestattet sein.

"Joe Bonamassa Now Serving: Royal Tea Live From The Ryman" soll ab dem 11.06.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

Intro With Jeff Daniels When One Door Opens Royal Tea High Class Girl Lookout Man! Why Does It Take So Long To Say Goodbye A Conversation With Alice I Didn't Think She Would Do it Beyond The Silence Lonely Boy Cradle Rock Walk In My Shadows A New Day Yesterday/ Starship Trooper - Wurm