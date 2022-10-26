Warner veröffentlicht "House Of The Dragon - Staffel 1" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc im Dezember
Warner veröffentlicht die erste Staffel der HBO-Serie "House of the Dragon" im Dezember in Deutschland auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die erste Staffel des "Game of Thrones"-Prequels soll am 20.12.2022 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. Außerdem ist auch ein "4K UHD Only"-Steelbook geplant.
Alle zehn Folgen werden auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit englischem Dolby Atmos- und deutschem Dolby Digital 5.1-Ton präsentiert. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision. Als Bonus-Material sind zwei Hintergrund-Featurettes mit Informationen zur Serie und Verbindungen zu "Game of Thrones" geplant.
Bereits ab dem 16.11.2022 soll "House of the Dragon" auf digitalen Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video zum Kauf erhältlich sein.
House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 16:9 (HDR10 & Dolby Vision)
Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital 5.1)
Untertitel für Hörgeschädigte: Deutsch, Englisch
Extras:
- Zurück in den Sieben Königslanden beleuchtet das Vermächtnis von Game of Thrones und die Verbindungen zu House of the Dragon.
- Willkommen in Westeros mit Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik und George R.R. Martin
House of the Dragon - Staffel 1 (Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 16:9
Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital 5.1)
Untertitel für Hörgeschädigte: Deutsch, Englisch
Extras:
- Zurück in den Sieben Königslanden beleuchtet das Vermächtnis von Game of Thrones und die Verbindungen zu House of the Dragon.
- Willkommen in Westeros mit Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik und George R.R. Martin
