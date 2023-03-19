News
"Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP
19.03.2023 (Karsten Serck)
Die "Hollywood Vampires" veröffentlichen "Live in Rio" im Juni auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Das Konzert der Supergroup mit Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry und Tommy Henriksen sowie weiteren Gast-Stars aus dem Jahr 2015 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set, DVD/CD-Set sowie als auf weltweit 10.000 Exemplare limitierte Doppel-LP-Edition mit zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Die Blu-ray Disc und DVD sollen jeweils mit 4.1 und Stereo-Abmischungen ausgestattet sein.
"Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio" kommt am 02.06.2023 in den Handel.
- Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio [Blu-ray/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio [DVD/CD] bei Amazon.de
- Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio [Blu-ray/CD] bei jpc.de
- Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio [DVD/CD] bei jpc.de
- Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
- Raise The Dead
- My Generation
- I Got A Line On You
- Cold Turkey
- Five To One / Break On Through (To The Other Side)
- Manic Depression
- 7 And 7 Is
- Whole Lotta Love
- Jeepster
- 0I'm A Boy
- School's Out
- Billion Dollar Babies
- Train Kept A-Rollin'
- Brown Sugar
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.