"Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP

Die "Hollywood Vampires" veröffentlichen "Live in Rio" im Juni auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP. Das Konzert der Supergroup mit Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry und Tommy Henriksen sowie weiteren Gast-Stars aus dem Jahr 2015 erscheint als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set, DVD/CD-Set sowie als auf weltweit 10.000 Exemplare limitierte Doppel-LP-Edition mit zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Die Blu-ray Disc und DVD sollen jeweils mit 4.1 und Stereo-Abmischungen ausgestattet sein.

"Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio" kommt am 02.06.2023 in den Handel.

Tracklisting

Raise The Dead My Generation I Got A Line On You Cold Turkey Five To One / Break On Through (To The Other Side) Manic Depression 7 And 7 Is Whole Lotta Love Jeepster 0I'm A Boy School's Out Billion Dollar Babies Train Kept A-Rollin' Brown Sugar

