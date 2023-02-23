News

HBO deutet Starttermin für zweite "House Of The Dragon"-Staffel an

HBO arbeitet bereits an der zweiten Staffel von "House of the Dragon" und lässt durchblicken, ab wann die neuen Folgen des "Game of Thrones"-Spin Off auch zu sehen sein werden. HBO-Chef Casey Bloys rechnet mit einem Start der zweiten Staffel im Jahr 2024, geht aber nicht davon aus, dass sich diese noch für die Emmy Awards-Season bis Ende Mai 2024 qualifizieren dürfte. Somit ist mit einem Start der zweiten Staffel von "House of the Dragon" eher im Sommer/Herbst 2024 zu rechnen.

Hierzulande wird die zweite Staffel von "House of the Dragon" wieder bei Sky zu sehen sein. Die erste Staffel von "House of the Dragon" wurde ab Ende August 2022 gezeigt und im Dezember auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.

