Finaler "The Flash"-Trailer für Michael Keatons "Batman"-Comeback online

Warner hat den den finalen Trailer für "The Flash" veröffentlicht:

Der erste "The Flash"-Solo-Film aus dem DC Universe von Andy Muschietti mit Ezra Miller und dem Comeback von Michael Keaton als "Batman" soll am 15.06.2023 in den deutschen Kinos starten. Zeitgleich erscheint "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" fürs Heimkino auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc.

