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"Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc (Update)

27.12.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer" (Exorcist II – The Heretic) auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des Horror-Klassikers mit Linda Blair aus dem Jahr 1977 erscheint am 27.03.2025 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD Mono-Ton im Mediabook. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. alternative Fassungen, Audio-Kommentare und Interviews dabei.

Update: Die Blu-ray Disc ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

bereits erhältlich:

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