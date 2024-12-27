News
"Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc (Update)
27.12.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures veröffentlicht "Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer" (Exorcist II – The Heretic) auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Fortsetzung des Horror-Klassikers mit Linda Blair aus dem Jahr 1977 erscheint am 27.03.2025 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD Mono-Ton im Mediabook. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. alternative Fassungen, Audio-Kommentare und Interviews dabei.
Update: Die Blu-ray Disc ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer - Mediabook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer - Mediabook [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
bereits erhältlich:
- Der Exorzist - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Der Exorzist - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Der Exorzist - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Der Exorzist - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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