"Alles steht Kopf 2" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook & 4K-Stream (Update)
Disney veröffentlicht "Alles steht Kopf 2" (Inside Out 2) im Herbst auf Blu-ray Disc. Das Pixar-Abenteuer ist mit einem Einspielergebnis von über 1,6 Milliarden USD der bislang erfolgreichste Film des Jahres und erscheint am 04.10.2024 auf Blu-ray Disc sowie als limitiertes Blu-ray-Steelbook. Außerdem ist ein Doppelpack zusammen mit dem ersten Teil auf Blu-ray Disc geplant.
Die Blu-ray Disc wird mit deutschem Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 und englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet sein. Als Bonus-Material sind mehrere Making of-Featurettes und zusätzliche Szenen geplant. Eine Ultra HD Blu-ray ist in Deutschland nicht geplant.
Update: "Alles steht Kopf 2" ist jetzt als digitale 4K-Version zum Streaming u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich und startet am 25.09. auch bei Disney+.
