"Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Long After Dark" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Geffen veröffentlicht im Oktober "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Long After Dark" als "Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc/CD- und Vinyl-LP. Die remasterte Neuauflage des Albums aus dem Jahr 1982 enthält zusätzliche und teilweise bislang unveröffentlichte Titel auf zwei CDs bzw. zwei 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Außerdem enthält das Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set einen Hi Res Stereo-Mix und einen neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix des langjährigen Tom Petty-Toningenieurs Ryan Ulyate auf Blu-ray Disc.

Die "Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Long After Dark" Blu-ray/CD und LP-Sets sollen ab dem 18.10.2024 im Handel erhältlich sein.

