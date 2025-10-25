News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
26.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps [Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Weapons - Die Stunde des Verschwindens [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gesetz der Rache Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte - Piece of Art Box [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die unendliche Geschichte - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Planet der Vampire - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marvel: Thunderbolts [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bring Her Back [Blu-ray]
- Robocop - Die komplette Serie [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert [Blu-ray]
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD]
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome [CD]
- Frankie Goes To Hollywood: Welcome To The Pleasuredome [LP]
- The Who: Who's Next - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
- The Who: Who's Next - Deluxe Edition [CD]
- The Who: Who's Next - Deluxe Edition [LP]
- The Who: Who's Next - Half Speed Mastering [LP]
- The Cars: Heartbeat City - 40th Anniversary [CD/LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
Anzeige
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft - 40th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zurück in die Zukunft III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.