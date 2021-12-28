News

Die ersten 9 Minuten von "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" online

Sony hat in den USA ein Preview von "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" veröffentlicht. Die Vorschau zeigt die ersten 9 Minuten aus dem Film:

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" erscheint in Deutschland am 24.03.2022 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Neben den Standard-Editionen wird auch eine Blu-ray Disc Steelbook-Sonderedition veröffentlicht. Details zur Ausstattung liegen noch nicht vor.

