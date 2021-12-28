News
Amazon Winter-Angebote - Die Highlights am Dienstag
28.12.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de präsentiert bis Freitag die "Winter-Angebote" mit täglich neuen und wechselnden Angeboten. Wir haben u.a. die folgenden Angebote entdeckt:
- A Quiet Place 2 [Blu-ray] 13,34 EUR
- Paddington 2 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 15,49 EUR
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 15,86 EUR
- Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) 839,00 EUR
- Seagate One Touch 1 TB externe SSD 137,99 EUR
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 14 TB 239,99 EUR
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 10 TB 189,99 EUR
- Seagate Expansion Desktop 4 TB 79,99 EUR
- Seagate Desktop Drive 8 TB 138,99 EUR
- WD My Passport Ultra Festplatte 4TB 119,99 EUR
- WD My Book Duo 24 TB 540,99 EUR
- WD My Book Duo 36 TB 759,99 EUR
- SanDisk Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Speicherkarte 512 GB 59,99 EUR
- BRITA Wassersprudler sodaONE 44,99 EUR
- Aarke Carbonator 3 Wassersprudler mit Aarke Flasche 124,99 EUR
- Tile Sticker (2022) Bluetooth Schlüsselfinder 19,99 EUR
- Tile Mate (2022) Bluetooth Schlüsselfinder, 2er Pack 36,49 EUR
- Tile Pro (2022) Bluetooth Schlüsselfinder, 2er Pack 44,99 EUR
- Tile Mate (2020) Bluetooth Schlüsselfinder 14,99 EUR
- Braun MultiQuick 7 MQ 7075X Stabmixer 80,99 EUR
- Braun Multiquik 3 WK 300 | Wasserkocher 24,99 EUR
- De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next ENV 120.GY Kaffeekapselmaschine 53,99 EUR
- De'Longhi PrimaDonna Soul Perfetto ECAM 612.55.SB Kaffeevollautomat 1.039,99 EUR
Weiterhin im Angebot:
- "3 Ultra HD Blu-rays für 50 EUR" mit "Gladiator" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 3 für 50 €" auf der Produktseite)
- "6 Blu-ray Discs für 40 EUR" mit "Tenet" und mehr (Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Erhalten Sie 6 Blu-rays für 40 €" auf der Produktseite)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 36,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) für 26,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick (2021) für 21,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick Lite für 16,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube für 59,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) + 6 Monate Amazon Music Unlimited gratis 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) für 29,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) mit Uhr für 39,99 EUR
- Echo Flex 14,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) 49,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (1. Generation) 64,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) 84,99 EUR
4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MonsterVerse 4 Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Venom - Let There Be Carnage - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uhrwerk Orange - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Last Night in Soho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cry Macho [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: Legacy (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ghostbusters: 1 & 2 + Legacy Ultimate Collection (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crank - Extended Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Possessor - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.