Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

16.10.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. The Fantastic Four: First Steps - Steelbook
  2. F1 - Der Film
  3. Jurassic World: Die Wiedergeburt
  4. One Battle After Another Steelbook
  5. Edward mit den Scherenhänden - Steelbook
  6. Nosferatu - Der Untote
  7. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  8. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina
  9. Gladiator II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. The Smashing Machine - Steelbook 

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

