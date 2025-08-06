News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

07.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook
  2. Lilo & Stitch (2025) Steelbook
  3. Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook
  4. Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Steelbook
  5. Corpse Bride - Ultimate Collector's Edition
  6. Das Schweigen der Lämmer - Mediabook
  7. The Last of US - Staffel 2
  8. Night of the Living Dead - Steelbook
  9. Master and Commander - Steelbook
  10. Warfare

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

Anzeige


Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|


Weitere News
Privacy Manager
  ZURÜCK