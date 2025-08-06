News

"Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Plaion Pictures und Anime Limited veröffentlichen "Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die zweite Staffel der Netflix Anime-Serie erscheint am 30.10.2025 neben einer einfachen Blu-ray Disc-Edition auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook sowie am 11.12.2025 exklusiv im Direktvertrieb als limitierte "Deluxe Edition", die ab sofort vorbestellbar ist. Alle Folgen werden mit deutschem, englischem und italienischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert.

Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.