"Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)
07.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures und Anime Limited veröffentlichen "Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die zweite Staffel der Netflix Anime-Serie erscheint am 30.10.2025 neben einer einfachen Blu-ray Disc-Edition auch als Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Steelbook sowie am 11.12.2025 exklusiv im Direktvertrieb als limitierte "Deluxe Edition", die ab sofort vorbestellbar ist. Alle Folgen werden mit deutschem, englischem und italienischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton präsentiert.
Update: Vorbestellungen sind jetzt auch bei Amazon möglich:
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 - Deluxe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Arcane: League of Legends Staffel 2 [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
