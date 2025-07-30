News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

31.07.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook
  2. Master and Commander - Steelbook
  3. The Last of US - Staffel 2
  4. Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook
  5. From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook
  6. King of New York - Mediabook
  7. Dune: Part Two
  8. Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt
  9. In The Lost Lands
  10. Blood & Sinners - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

