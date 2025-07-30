News
Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
31.07.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook
- Master and Commander - Steelbook
- The Last of US - Staffel 2
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook
- King of New York - Mediabook
- Dune: Part Two
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt
- In The Lost Lands
- Blood & Sinners - Steelbook
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Marvel: Thunderbolts - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Marvel: Thunderbolts [Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jurassic Park: Die Wiedergeburt [Blu-ray]
- Superman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman [Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] Amazon-exklusiv
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning [Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- From the World of John Wick: Ballerina [Blu-ray]
- Master and Commander - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guns Up [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- M3GAN 2.0 [Blu-ray]
- James Bond: Sean Connery 6-Film Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Karate Kid Legends [Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Accountant 2 [Blu-ray]
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht - Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Drachenzähmen leicht gemacht [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later [Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Teaser" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines - Steelbook "Skull" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Final Destination 6: Bloodlines [Blu-ray]
- Der phönizische Meisterstreich [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der phönizische Meisterstreich [Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Bag - Doppeltes Spiel [Blu-ray]
- Warfare [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Warfare [Blu-ray]
- The Assessment - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
