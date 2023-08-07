News

Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

07.08.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  2. Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Teil Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  3. MEG 2: Die Tiefe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  4. Evil Dead Rise - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  6. Halloween: H20: 20 Jahre später - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  7. Scream 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 
  8. Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  9. Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
  10. Top Gun Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

