Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon
07.08.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Teil Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MEG 2: Die Tiefe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Evil Dead Rise - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avatar: The Way of Water - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween: H20: 20 Jahre später - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Top Gun Maverick [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.
Neuheiten der Woche
- Renfield [Blu-ray]
- Eden Lake - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Mann mit der Todeskralle [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Mann mit der Todeskralle - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Big Lebowski - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MEG - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite [Blu-ray/CD]
- Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite [LP]
- David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars [Blu-ray/CD]
- David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars [CD]
- David Bowie: Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars [LP]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Teil Eins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Teil Eins - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Teil Eins [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- MEG 2: Die Tiefe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- MEG 2: Die Tiefe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse [Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Transformers: Aufstieg der Bestien [Blu-ray]
- The Flash [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Flash [Blu-ray]
- The Flash - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Flash - Funko Pop Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barbie [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Barbie - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Barbie [Blu-ray]
- Gesprengte Ketten - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture 1-6 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: The Next Generation 7-10 Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- High Tension Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- High Tension Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 [Blu-ray]
- Fast & Furious 10 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 11 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- The Walking Dead - Staffel 11 [Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Beau Is Afraid [Blu-ray]
- Infinty Pool [Blu-ray]
- Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil [Blu-ray]
- Manta Manta - Zwoter Teil - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Falling Down Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- Ich glaub mich tritt ein Pferd Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
