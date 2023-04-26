News
Die 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
26.04.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche werden u.a. die folgenden Neuerscheinungen auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Die Musketiere: Einer für Alle - Alle für einen! [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Musketiere: Einer für Alle - Alle für einen! [Blu-ray]
- Highlander [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Legende vom Ozeanpianisten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ennio Morricone - Der Maestro [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Im Westen nichts Neues (2022) [Blu-ray]
- Magic Mike - The Last Dance [Blu-ray]
- The English [Blu-ray]
- Der Schwarm 1-4 [Blu-ray]
- Der Schwarm 5-8 [Blu-ray]
- The Magic Flute - Das Vermächtnis der Zauberflöte [Blu-ray]
- Final Cut of the Dead [Blu-ray]
- Prison 77 - Flucht in die Freiheit [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Prison 77 - Flucht in die Freiheit [Blu-ray]
- Hell on the Border - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hell on the Border - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Red River - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- The Return of the Living Dead - Mediabook A [Blu-ray]
- The Return of the Living Dead - Mediabook B [Blu-ray]
- The Return of the Living Dead - Mediabook C [Blu-ray]
- The Amityville Horror - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Mad Mission 1 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Mad Mission 2 [Blu-ray]
- Audition [Blu-ray]
- Whitesnake - Still Good To Be Bad [4 CD + Blu-ray]
- Rush - Signals - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD/2LP/7"]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Project Wolf Hunting - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [Blu-ray]
- Cocaine Bear [Blu-ray]
- Infinty Pool [Blu-ray]
