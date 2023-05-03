News
Die 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
03.05.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche werden u.a. die folgenden Neuerscheinungen auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Shotgun Wedding [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shotgun Wedding [Blu-ray]
- Project Wolf Hunting - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Detective Knight: Independence [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Detective Knight: Independence [Blu-ray]
- Bandit [Blu-ray]
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider - Die Wiege des Lebens - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Piranha - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania [Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Super Mario Bros. Film [Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods [Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 6 [Blu-ray]
- The Whale - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Whale [Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last of US - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dungeons & Dragons: Ehre unter Dieben [Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Creed III - Rocky's Legacy [Blu-ray]
- Cocaine Bear [Blu-ray]
- Infinty Pool [Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Evil Dead Rise [Blu-ray]
- Misfits - Nicht gesellschaftsfähig - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Limbo - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Gesetz der Rache - Director's Cut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.