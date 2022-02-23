News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
23.02.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In den nächsten Tagen erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Halloween H20 [Blu-ray]
- Eternals - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eternals [Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta - Mediabook Cover B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Benedetta [Blu-ray]
- Die Verurteilten [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Life in Space [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Life in Space [Blu-ray]
- Avengers - Age of Ultron - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avengers: Infinity War - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Avengers: Endgame - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Captain America - The Winter Soldier - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Thor - The Dark Kingdom - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ant-Man - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die Wildgänse 2 [Blu-ray]
- Operation Walküre - Das Stauffenberg Attentat - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Peninsula mit Making of und Audio-Kommentar [Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Der Pate Trilogie Limited Edition (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Pate 3 Movie Collection - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Moonfall - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Spider-Man: No Way Home - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Sadness - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Infinite – Lebe Unendlich [4K Ultra Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream (2022) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Green Mile - Unique Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flucht aus L.A. [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Shooter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The King's Man - The Beginning - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Lamb - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Days of Being Wild [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- As Tears go by [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hunter Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The 355 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Sing - Die Show Deines Lebens [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Annette [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
