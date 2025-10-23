News

"Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Bryan Adams veröffentlicht am 29.08.2025 über sein eigenes Label "Bad Records" sein 17. Album "Roll With The Punches" auf CD & LP. Das neue Album erscheint auch als Deluxe-Edition mit einem Teil der neuen Songs als zusätzliche Acoustic-Version sowie als "Deluxe Boxset" mit CD/LP sowie einer zusätzlichen Bonus-CD mit bislang in physischer Form unveröffentlichem Material inklusive einer Live-Version von "Rock And Roll Hell". Die Schallplatte wird in verschiedenen Sondereditionen angeboten.

Update: Am 07.11.2025 erscheint "Roll With The Punches" noch einmal als limitiertes "Deluxe White"-Boxset mit 3 CDs, "White Vinyl"-Schallplatte und einem 12" Kunstdruck.

Album track listing:

Roll With The Punches

Make Up Your Mind

Never Ever Let You Go

A Little More Understanding

Life Is Beautiful

Love Is Stronger Than Hate

How’s That Workin’ For Ya

Two Arms To Hold You

Be The Reason

Will We Ever Be Friends Again

Acoustic track listing:

Roll With The Punches (Acoustic)

A Little More Understanding (Acoustic)

Make Up Your Mind (Acoustic)

Never Ever Let You Go (Acoustic)

Love Is Stronger Than Hate (Acoustic)

Be The Reason (Acoustic)

Two Arms To Hold You (Acoustic)

