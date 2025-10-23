"Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl LP (Update)
Bryan Adams veröffentlicht am 29.08.2025 über sein eigenes Label "Bad Records" sein 17. Album "Roll With The Punches" auf CD & LP. Das neue Album erscheint auch als Deluxe-Edition mit einem Teil der neuen Songs als zusätzliche Acoustic-Version sowie als "Deluxe Boxset" mit CD/LP sowie einer zusätzlichen Bonus-CD mit bislang in physischer Form unveröffentlichem Material inklusive einer Live-Version von "Rock And Roll Hell". Die Schallplatte wird in verschiedenen Sondereditionen angeboten.
Update: Am 07.11.2025 erscheint "Roll With The Punches" noch einmal als limitiertes "Deluxe White"-Boxset mit 3 CDs, "White Vinyl"-Schallplatte und einem 12" Kunstdruck.
Album track listing:
Roll With The Punches
Make Up Your Mind
Never Ever Let You Go
A Little More Understanding
Life Is Beautiful
Love Is Stronger Than Hate
How’s That Workin’ For Ya
Two Arms To Hold You
Be The Reason
Will We Ever Be Friends Again
Acoustic track listing:
Roll With The Punches (Acoustic)
A Little More Understanding (Acoustic)
Make Up Your Mind (Acoustic)
Never Ever Let You Go (Acoustic)
Love Is Stronger Than Hate (Acoustic)
Be The Reason (Acoustic)
Two Arms To Hold You (Acoustic)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.