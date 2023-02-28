News

"Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017" erscheint in Hi Res Audio + 5.1 Surround als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set

Steven Wilson veröffentlicht eine limitierte Sonderedition der Alben seines "Blackfield"-Projects mit Aviv Geffen aus den Jahren 2004-2017. Das "Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017"-Set enthält neben fünf CDs mit den "Blackfield I-V"-Studio-Alben eine "Live DNA"-CD mit einer Live-Aufnahme aus dem Jahr 2011 noch eine Blu-ray Disc.

Auf dieser sind ein "Live in NY"-Konzert in Stereo und 5.1-Surround sowie die "Blackfield" Studio-Alben in Hi-Res-Audio enthalten. Von "Blackfield IV" und "Blackfield V" sind zusätzlich noch 5.1-Mixes auf der Blu-ray Disc dabei.

Das "Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017"-Set kommt am 31.03.2023 in den Handel und ist weltweit auf 1500 Exemplare limitiert.

Tracklisting Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017

Blackfield (2004)

1 Open Mind 00:03:49

2 Blackfield 00:04:06

3 Glow 00:04:00

4 Scars 00:03:57

5 Lullaby 00:03:29

6 Pain 00:03:47

7 Summer 00:04:12

8 Cloudy Now 00:03:34

9 The Hole In Me 00:02:47

10 Hello 00:03:09

11 Blackfieldextended version 00:06:03

12 Perfect World 00:04:02

13 Mine 00:03:33

14 Feel So Low 00:03:45



Blackfield II (2007)

1 Once 00:04:03

2 1,000 People 00:03:54

3 Miss U 00:04:13

4 Christenings 00:04:38

5 This Killer 00:04:06

6 Epidemic 00:04:59

7 My Gift Of Silence 00:04:05

8 Some Day 00:04:22

9 Where Is My Love? 00:03:00

10 End Of The World 00:05:14



Welcome to my DNA (2011)

1 Glass House 00:02:57

2 Go To Hell 00:03:04

3 Rising Of The Tide 00:03:49

4 Waving 00:03:55

5 Far Away 00:02:49

6 Dissolving With The Night 00:04:07

7 Blood 00:03:21

8 On The Plane 00:03:42

9 Oxygen 00:03:00

10 Zigota 00:05:06

11 DNA 00:03:49



Blackfield IV (2013)

1 Pills 00:03:35

2 Springtime 00:02:24

3 X-ray 00:02:28

4 Sense Of Insanity 00:03:23

5 Firefly 00:02:47

6 The Only Fool Is Me 00:01:56

7 Jupiter 00:03:46

8 Kissed By The Devil 00:03:04

9 Lost Souls 00:02:58

10 Faking 00:03:33

11 After The Rain 00:01:26



Blackfield V (2017)

1 A Drop in the Ocean 00:01:23

2 Family Man 00:03:37

3 How Was Your Ride? 00:03:58

4 We`ll Never Be Apart 00:02:54

5 Sorrys 00:02:58

6 Life is an Ocean 00:03:26

7 Lately 00:03:24

8 October 00:03:31

9 The Jackal 00:03:56

10 Salt Water 00:02:39

11 Undercover Heart 00:04:02

12 Lonely Soul 00:03:42

13 From 44 to 48 00:04:31



Live DNA: Recorded at the Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 10th April 2011 - Previously unreleased

1 Bloodlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:09

2 Blackfieldlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:48

3 Glass Houselive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:08

4 Go To Helllive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:08

5 On The Planelive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:41

6 Painlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:15

7 DNAlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:00

8 Wavinglive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:03

9 Rising Of The Tidelive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:44

10 The Hole In Melive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:53

11 Miss Ulive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:19

12 Zigotalive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:05:24

13 Oxygenlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:44

14 Dissolving With The Nightlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:47

15 Hellolive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:35

16 End Of The Worldlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:05:19

17 Cloudy Nowlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:05:11



Blu-ray - Blackfield Hi-Res + Live in N.Y. & Official Promo Videos

1 BlackfieldFull Album (24bit 44.1kHz) 00:56:03

2 Blackfield IIFull Album (24bit 44.1kHz) 00:42:02

3 Welcome To My DNAFull Album (24bit 96kHz) 00:40:31

4 Blackfield IVFull Album (5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution 24-bit stereo) 00:32:25

5 Blackfield VFull Album (5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo mixes) 00:41:18

6 Live In N.Y.Full Performance Video (5.1 Surround Sound and Stereo)01:12:06

7 Blackfieldpromo video 00:04:01

8 Painpromo video 00:04:00

9 Hellopromo video 00:03:14

10 Jupiterpromo video 00:03:46

11 Waving promo video 00:03:55

