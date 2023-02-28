"Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017" erscheint in Hi Res Audio + 5.1 Surround als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set
Steven Wilson veröffentlicht eine limitierte Sonderedition der Alben seines "Blackfield"-Projects mit Aviv Geffen aus den Jahren 2004-2017. Das "Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017"-Set enthält neben fünf CDs mit den "Blackfield I-V"-Studio-Alben eine "Live DNA"-CD mit einer Live-Aufnahme aus dem Jahr 2011 noch eine Blu-ray Disc.
Auf dieser sind ein "Live in NY"-Konzert in Stereo und 5.1-Surround sowie die "Blackfield" Studio-Alben in Hi-Res-Audio enthalten. Von "Blackfield IV" und "Blackfield V" sind zusätzlich noch 5.1-Mixes auf der Blu-ray Disc dabei.
Das "Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017"-Set kommt am 31.03.2023 in den Handel und ist weltweit auf 1500 Exemplare limitiert.
Tracklisting Blackfield: An Accident Of Stars: 2004 - 2017
Blackfield (2004)
1 Open Mind 00:03:49
2 Blackfield 00:04:06
3 Glow 00:04:00
4 Scars 00:03:57
5 Lullaby 00:03:29
6 Pain 00:03:47
7 Summer 00:04:12
8 Cloudy Now 00:03:34
9 The Hole In Me 00:02:47
10 Hello 00:03:09
11 Blackfieldextended version 00:06:03
12 Perfect World 00:04:02
13 Mine 00:03:33
14 Feel So Low 00:03:45
Blackfield II (2007)
1 Once 00:04:03
2 1,000 People 00:03:54
3 Miss U 00:04:13
4 Christenings 00:04:38
5 This Killer 00:04:06
6 Epidemic 00:04:59
7 My Gift Of Silence 00:04:05
8 Some Day 00:04:22
9 Where Is My Love? 00:03:00
10 End Of The World 00:05:14
Welcome to my DNA (2011)
1 Glass House 00:02:57
2 Go To Hell 00:03:04
3 Rising Of The Tide 00:03:49
4 Waving 00:03:55
5 Far Away 00:02:49
6 Dissolving With The Night 00:04:07
7 Blood 00:03:21
8 On The Plane 00:03:42
9 Oxygen 00:03:00
10 Zigota 00:05:06
11 DNA 00:03:49
Blackfield IV (2013)
1 Pills 00:03:35
2 Springtime 00:02:24
3 X-ray 00:02:28
4 Sense Of Insanity 00:03:23
5 Firefly 00:02:47
6 The Only Fool Is Me 00:01:56
7 Jupiter 00:03:46
8 Kissed By The Devil 00:03:04
9 Lost Souls 00:02:58
10 Faking 00:03:33
11 After The Rain 00:01:26
Blackfield V (2017)
1 A Drop in the Ocean 00:01:23
2 Family Man 00:03:37
3 How Was Your Ride? 00:03:58
4 We`ll Never Be Apart 00:02:54
5 Sorrys 00:02:58
6 Life is an Ocean 00:03:26
7 Lately 00:03:24
8 October 00:03:31
9 The Jackal 00:03:56
10 Salt Water 00:02:39
11 Undercover Heart 00:04:02
12 Lonely Soul 00:03:42
13 From 44 to 48 00:04:31
Live DNA: Recorded at the Paradiso, Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 10th April 2011 - Previously unreleased
1 Bloodlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:09
2 Blackfieldlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:48
3 Glass Houselive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:08
4 Go To Helllive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:08
5 On The Planelive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:41
6 Painlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:15
7 DNAlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:00
8 Wavinglive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:03
9 Rising Of The Tidelive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:44
10 The Hole In Melive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:53
11 Miss Ulive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:19
12 Zigotalive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:05:24
13 Oxygenlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:44
14 Dissolving With The Nightlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:04:47
15 Hellolive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:03:35
16 End Of The Worldlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:05:19
17 Cloudy Nowlive at The Paradiso, Amsterdam 00:05:11
Blu-ray - Blackfield Hi-Res + Live in N.Y. & Official Promo Videos
1 BlackfieldFull Album (24bit 44.1kHz) 00:56:03
2 Blackfield IIFull Album (24bit 44.1kHz) 00:42:02
3 Welcome To My DNAFull Album (24bit 96kHz) 00:40:31
4 Blackfield IVFull Album (5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution 24-bit stereo) 00:32:25
5 Blackfield VFull Album (5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo mixes) 00:41:18
6 Live In N.Y.Full Performance Video (5.1 Surround Sound and Stereo)01:12:06
7 Blackfieldpromo video 00:04:01
8 Painpromo video 00:04:00
9 Hellopromo video 00:03:14
10 Jupiterpromo video 00:03:46
11 Waving promo video 00:03:55
