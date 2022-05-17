News

Amazon: "Matrix Resurrections" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks wieder vorbestellbar

17.05.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)

Bei Amazon.de sind derzeit wieder die beiden "Matrix Resurrections" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks vorbestellbar:

Die Veröffentlichung von Lana Wachowskis Fortsetzung der Matrix-Trilogie mit Keanu Reeves und Carrie-Anne Moss ist in Deutschland für den 16.06.2022 geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein und neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen.

Als Bonus-Material sind eine ganze Reihe von Making of-Featurettes geplant, die sich mit verschiedenen Themen rund um die Produktion des Films beschäftigen.

alternativ:

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.

|

Weitere News
  ZURÜCK