Amazon: "Matrix Resurrections" 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks wieder vorbestellbar
Bei Amazon.de sind derzeit wieder die beiden "Matrix Resurrections" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks vorbestellbar:
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Forced" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook "Pills" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Die Veröffentlichung von Lana Wachowskis Fortsetzung der Matrix-Trilogie mit Keanu Reeves und Carrie-Anne Moss ist in Deutschland für den 16.06.2022 geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich mit einem deutschen und englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein und neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen.
Als Bonus-Material sind eine ganze Reihe von Making of-Featurettes geplant, die sich mit verschiedenen Themen rund um die Produktion des Films beschäftigen.
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Resurrections - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
alternativ:
- The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
- Matrix Resurrections [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Matrix Resurrections [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Matrix [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Reloaded [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Matrix Revolutions [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.