Amazon: Heimkino-Neuheiten der Woche mit Sofort-Rabatt

Amazon.de bietet jetzt auch mehrere brandneue Heimkino-Neuheiten der Woche mit Sofort-Rabatt an. So sind auch die Blu-ray Discs von Sonic the Hedgehog 2 und Everything Everywhere All At Once sowie das Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - 4K-Steelbook derzeit mit Direktabzug bei Amazon erhältlich:

Der genaue Spar-Betrag wird bei den einzelnen Titeln in grüner Schrift mit dem Hinweis "Sparen Sie xx,xx € an der Kasse" angezeigt und am Ende der Bestellung an der Kasse abgezogen.

Weitere Filme mit Sofort-Rabatt:

