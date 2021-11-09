News
Amazon Frühe Black Friday-Angebote - Die Highlights am 2. Tag
09.11.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de präsentiert heute im Rahmen der "frühen Black Friday Angebote" u.a. die folgenden Deals & Schnäppchen:
- Jumanji: The Next Level - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 20,09 EUR
- Wonder Woman & Wonder Woman 1984 - Lim. Steelbook [Blu-ray] 49,99 EUR
- Pink Floyd : The Wall (Blu-ray) 18,20 EUR
- The World of Hans Zimmer - A Symphonic Celebration [CD] 10,97 EUR
- Bruce Springsteen - Letter To You [CD] 9,97 EUR
- Prince - Welcome 2 America [CD] 13,28 EUR
- ROKU Express 4K Streaming Media Player schwarz 24,99 EUR
- ROKU Express HD-Streaming Media Player schwarz 14,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 39,98 EUR (2 zum Preis von 1 mit Code ECHODOT2FUR1)
- Acer Chromebook 14 Zoll 219,00 EUR
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Plus 139 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 199 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance GU10 LED 3-er Starter Set 229,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. E27 Viererpack 119,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. LED Tischleuchte Go + White and Color Ambiance Play Lightbar 2-er Pack 124,99 EUR
- Samsung U28R552UQU 28 Zoll UHD Monitor 269 EUR
- Samsung U32J592UQR (32 Zoll) UHD Monitor 289 EUR
- LG 27UN83A (27 Zoll) UHD 4K Monitor 359 EUR
- Samsung 870 EVO 4 TB SSD 383,99 EUR
- Samsung Portable SSD T5 500 GB 60,99 EUR
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD - 1 TB 105,99 EUR
- Samsung SSD 870 EVO, 1 TB 89,90 EUR
- SanDisk Extreme PRO Solid State Flash-Laufwerk 128 GB 32,99 EUR
- WD My Passport SSD 1 TB mobiler SSD Speicher 120,99 EUR
- Seagate Expansion Desktop, externe Festplatte 10 TB 174,99 EUR
- Seagate Expansion Desktop, externe Festplatte 14 TB 279,99 EUR
- Seagate Backup Plus HUB, externe Festplatte mit 2-fach USB Hub 14 TB 249,99 EUR
- Transcend TS2TSJ25H3P 2TB portable, externe Festplatte 56,49 EUR
- Transcend TS4TSJ25H3B 4TB portable Festplatte 87,49 EUR
- Oral-B Pulsonic Slim Clean 2000 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste 36,99 EUR
- Oral-B Pulsonic Slim Luxe 4900 Elektrische Schallzahnbürste 92,99 EUR
- Laphroaig Select Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 21,99 EUR
- Caol Ila 12 Jahre Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 32,49 EUR
- Johnnie Walker Black Label Islay Origin 32,49 EUR
- "6 Blu-ray Discs für 30 EUR mit "The Gentlemen" und mehr (bis 18.11.)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Aktuelle Angebote: 6 Blu-rays für 30€" auf der Produktseite)
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
