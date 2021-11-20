News
Amazon Black Friday Woche-Angebote - Die Highlights am 2. Tag
20.11.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de setzt die "Black Friday Woche" mit bis zu 50% Rabatt auf einzelne Aktions-Artikel fort. Wir haben heute die follgenden Angebote bei Amazon entdeckt:
- Shrek - Der tollkühne Held (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 11,79 EUR
- Apple Magic Mouse 59,90 EUR
- Apple Magic Keyboard (Neuestes Modell) - Deutsch - Silber 79,00 EUR
- Apple Pencil (1. Generation) 79,90 EUR
- Apple Pencil (2. Generation) 114,90 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. E27 LED Lampe 2-er Starter Set 99,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Play Lightbar 2-er Pacs 117,99 EUR
- Philips Hue White & Col. Amb. E27 LED Lampen 4-er Pack 119,99 EUR
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD - 2 TB 229,99 EUR
- Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD - 1 TB) 124,99 EUR
- Samsung 870 QVO 4TB SATA 2,5 Zoll SSD 269,99 EUR
- Amazon Smart Plug (WLAN-Steckdose) 14,99 EUR
- Samsung EVO Select 512 GB microSD 39,99 EUR
- Samsung EVO Select 256 GB microSD 21,99 EUR
- Samsung FIT Plus 256GB Typ-A 400 MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive 24,99 EUR
- Samsung BAR Plus 128GB Typ-A 400 MB/s USB 3.1 Flash Drive 15,99 EUR
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 Zoll 599 EUR
- Bosch Professional 18V System Akku Multi-Cutter GOP 18V-28 262,75 EUR
- Bosch Professional 18V System Akku Gebläse GBL 18V-120 55,99 EUR
- Bosch Professional Winkelschleifer GWS 1400 73,29 EUR
- Belkin USB-C-Multimedia-Adapter mit VGA, 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, Ethernet-Ports 39,99 EUR
- Belkin drahtloses Doppelladegerät 34,99 EUR
- Belkin Rockstar 3,5-mm-Audio- und Ladeadapter 29,49 EUR
- Norton 360 Deluxe 2022 | 3 Geräte | Antivirus 15,99 EUR
- Microsoft 365 Family 12+3 Monate Abonnement | 6 Nutzer + McAfee Total Protection 2022 | 6 Geräte |12 Monate Abonnement 49,99 EUR
- Microsoft 365 Family 12+3 Monate | 6 Nutzer + NORTON 360 Deluxe | 5 Geräte |15 Monate mit Automatischer Verlängerung| 49,99 EUR
- McAfee Total Protection 2022 | 5 Geräte | 1 Jahr 11,99 EUR
- Norton 360 Premium 2022 | 10 Geräte | Antivirus | Unlimited Secure VPN & Passwort-Manager | 1 Jahr 18,99 EUR
- Datacolor SpyderX Elite: Monitorkalibrierung für Foto- und Videografen und Projektorkalibrierung 179,00 EUR
- Tile Pro (2022) Bluetooth Schlüsselfinder 24,49 EUR
- Tile Mate (2022) Bluetooth Schlüsselfinder 17,50 EUR
- SodaStream Wassersprudler DUO mit CO2-Zylinder, 2x 1L Glasflasche und 2x 1L spülmaschinenfeste Kunststoff-Flasche 99,99 EUR
- SodaStream Easy Wassersprudler-Set Vorteilspack PEPSI mit CO2- Zylinder, 2x 1 L PET-Flasche, 2x 0.5 L PET-Flasche 49,99 EUR
weitere Angebote:
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,29 EUR
- Dr. Seltsam - Oder: wie ich lernte, die Bombe zu lieben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,49 EUR
- Snatch [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 8,49 EUR
- Men In Black [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,49 EUR
- Die 5. Welle (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 9,79 EUR
- Die Schlümpfe [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,49 EUR
- Men in Black 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,29 EUR
- Ananas Express [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- T2 Trainspotting [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Girls Night Out [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 9,79 EUR
- Unhinged - Ausser Kontrolle [Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Shadow in the Cloud [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Aquaman [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Star Trek - 3-Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 32,97 EUR
- Der Soldat James Ryan [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- Inception [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Godzilla II: King of the Monsters [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Ready Player One [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- 2001: Odyssee im Weltraum [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Mad Max: Fury Road [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Der weiße Hai [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Full Metal Jacket [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Prospect [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Mechanic: Resurrection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- The Cabin in the Woods [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- Gretel & Hänsel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- The Mortuary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- Prospect - 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,97 EUR
- Die Verfluchten der Pampas [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Rollerball - 3-Disc Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Braut des Prinzen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 16,97 EUR
- Hacksaw Ridge [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 18,97 EUR
- The Big Ugly [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] (Deutsche Version) 12,97 EUR
- Robert the Bruce - König von Schottland [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 12,97 EUR
- 187 - Eine tödliche Zahl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Darlin' - SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 7,97 EUR
- Planet 4K - Unsere Erde in Ultra HD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- Die Farbe aus dem All - Color Out of Space Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 67,97 EUR
- Burning - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 21,97 EUR
- Flying Clipper - Traumreise unter weißen Segeln [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then The Bigfoot - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 11,97 EUR
- Oldboy - SteelBook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 14,97 EUR
- "Anime 3 für 2" Blu-ray & DVD-Aktion mit "Chihiros Reise ins Zauberland" und mehr (bis 29.11.)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Sparen: Anime 3 für 2" auf der Produktseite)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max für 36,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max + Mission USB-Kabel für 56,98 EUR
- Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) für 24,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick (2021) für 19,99 EUR
- Fire TV Stick Lite für 14,99 EUR
- Fire TV Cube für 59,99 EUR
- Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV (55 Zoll) für 349 EUR
- Grundig Vision 7 - Fire TV (65 Zoll) für 519 EUR
Echo
- Echo Flex für 14,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (3. Generation) für 19,99 EUR
- Echo Dot (4. Generation) für 29,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) für 74,99 EUR
- Echo (4. Generation) + Philis Hue Lampe für 59,99 EUR
- Echo Auto für 39,99 EUR
- Echo Show 5 (2. Generation) für 44,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (1. Generation) für 64,99 EUR
- Echo Show 8 (2. Generation) für 84,99 EUR
Fernseher
- LG OLED55A19LA 55 Zoll OLED-Fernseher 777 EUR
- LG 50NANO869PA TV 127 cm (50 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 649 EUR
- LG 55NANO869PA TV 139 cm (55 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 709 EUR
- LG 65NANO869PA TV 164 cm (65 Zoll) NanoCell Fernseher 889 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV 65OLED705/12 65-Zoll OLED TV 1.499 EUR
- Philips Ambilight TV 55OLED705/12 55-Zoll OLED TV 999 EUR
- Philips TV 75PUS8506 75 Zoll Fernseher 1.399 EUR
- Philips TV 70PUS8506 70 Zoll Fernseher 1.119 EUR
- Philips TV 58PUS8506 58 Zoll Fernseher 99 EUR
- Philips TV 65PUS8506 65 Zoll Fernseher 999 EUR
- Sony KD-55X85J/P BRAVIA 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 849 EUR
- Sony KD-65X80J BRAVIA 164cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 899 EUR
- Sony KD-75X81J BRAVIA 189cm (75 Zoll) Fernseher 1.249 EUR
- Sony KD-75X85J/P BRAVIA 189cm (75 Zoll) Fernseher 1.399 EUR
- Sony KD-85X85J/P BRAVIA 216 cm (85 Zoll) Fernseher 2.299 EUR
- Hisense 55U8QF QLED 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 549 EUR
- Hisense 65U8QF QLED 164cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 819 EUR
- Hisense 65U7QF QLED 163cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 639 EUR
- Hisense 55U7QF QLED 139 cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 479 EUR
- Hisense 55E76GQ QLED 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 479 EUR
- Hisense 88L5VG (88 Zoll) Sonic Screen Laser-Projektor (88") 2.999 EUR
- Xiaomi QLED Smart TV 75 Zoll 1.399 EUR
- TCL 55BP615 LED Fernseher 55 Zoll 389 EUR
- TCL 65C727 4K QLED Gaming Fernseher 65 Zoll 899 EUR
- TCL 75C727 4K QLED Gaming Fernseher 75 Zoll 1.299 EUR
- Nokia Smart TV 7500A 75 Zoll (189 cm) Android TV 999,99 EUR
HiFi & Audio
- LG SPD75YA Soundbar mit MERIDIAN-Technologie 489 EUR
- LG Electronics DSL4 Soundbar mit kabellosem Subwoofer 119 EUR
- Philips Kabellos Soundbar mit Subwoofer/Bluetooth, 2.1 Kanäle 129 EUR
- Hisense HS214 2.1 Soundbar Home Theater System 69,99 EUR
- Sony XDR-S41D DAB+ Digitalradio 44 EUR
- Sony NW-A105 Walkman MP3 Player 195 EUR
- Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Lautsprecher II 104,99 EUR
- Bose Home Speaker 300 mit Amazon Alexa-Sprachsteuerung 208,99 EUR
- ELAC Debut B6.2 Regal-Lautsprecher 269 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 371 CD BT 97 EUR
- TechniSat DIGITRADIO 10 IR - DAB+ 78 EUR
- TechniSat Digitradio 51 DAB+ Radiowecker 41 EUR
- TechniSat Viola BT 1 - Bluetooth-Lautsprecher mit DAB+ Digitalradio 46 EUR
- Hama HiFi-Tuner DIT2006BT mit Internet Radio, DAB/DAB+ 151,99 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1 1.249 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 (3rd Gen) 149,99 EUR
Kopfhörer
- Sony WH-H910N kabellose High-Resolution Kopfhörer 125,99 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM4 kabellose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 239 EUR
- Sony WH-XB900N Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 99,99 EUR
- Sony WF-XB700 kabellose Bluetooth Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones II 159,99 EUR
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 199,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 75t – In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 89,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – Sport-In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 99,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Kopfhörer 149,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 45h Kabellose On-Ear Kopfhörer 49,99 EUR
- Jabra Elite 85h Over-Ear Kopfhörer 169,99 EUR
- Yamaha TW-E3A Bluetooth-Kopfhörer 64 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Bluetooth 379 EUR
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 189,99 EUR
- Sennheiser HD 250BT Bluetooth 5.0 kabelloser Kopfhörer 44,99 EUR
- Sennheiser CX True Wireless Bluetooth-In-Ear-Ohrhörer 90,99 EUR
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Bluetooth Kopfhörer 186,99 EUR
- LG TONE Free FN5U Earbuds 59 EUR
Apple
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44 mm) Armband Graphit 669 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44 mm) Sportarmband 479 EUR
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44 mm) Sportarmband 379 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac Retina 5K Display (27", 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) 1.649 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac Retina 5K Display (27", 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) 1.999 EUR
- 2020 Apple iMac Retina 5K Display (27", 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) 1.299 EUR
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 739 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 419 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 499 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live 62,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 124,99 EUR
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 339,99 EUR
- OPPO Find X3 Neo 5G Smartphone 599 EUR
- OPPO Find X2 Pro Smartphone 749,99 EUR
- OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G Smartphone 849 EUR
- Sony Xperia 10 III 5G Smartphone 349,90 EUR
- Sony Xperia 5 II 5G Smartphone 599,90 EUR
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Depeche Mode - 101 + Photobook [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- Depeche Mode - 101 [Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Reminiscence: Die Erinnerung stirbt nie - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
